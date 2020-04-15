Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro offer walk-on role in Martin Scorsese film

Image zoom

Here's a chance for all us common folk to rub elbows with the A-list celebrities of Martin Scorsese's next film.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro, two of those big-time Hollywood stars, are offering the people the chance to score a walk-on role in Killers of the Flower Moon, based on David Grann’s 2017 book about the Osage murders of the 1920s.

Normally, DiCaprio and De Niro would probably appreciate a safe distance between themselves and everyone else, but they are doing their part for the All In Challenge, which sees celebs from the worlds of entertainment, sports, and more help raise millions for America's Food Fund in support of individuals in need. The organization helps Feeding America, World Central Kitchen, No Kid Hungry, and Meals on Wheels.

"Our most vulnerable communities need our support now more than ever," De Niro says in a video shared across social media.

Killers of the Flower Moon marks the first time DiCaprio and De Niro, two of Scorsese's most frequent collaborators, will share the screen in the same Scorsese movie. Grann's book chronicled how a newly formed Federal Bureau of Investigation looked into the killings of several Native Americans from the Osage Nation after oil deposits were discovered beneath their Oklahoma land.

Scorsese released his previous film, The Irishman, with Netflix. A report from The Wall Street Journal notes the filmmaker is looking to strike a deal with Netflix or Apple for Killers of the Flower Moon due to its reported $200 million budget.

Those wanting that walk-on role will spend a day on the set with DiCaprio, De Niro, and Scorsese, and attend the eventual premiere — whenever this coronavirus quarantine phase of our lives ever ends. You just have to donate what you can to AllInChallenge.com to enter. One hundred percent of the proceeds will go to America's Food Fund.

"If you’ve ever wondered what it was like to be able to work with the great Martin Scorsese, this is your chance," DiCaprio says.

