Leonardo DiCaprio jumped into a frozen lake to save his dog while filming Don't Look Up

In director Adam McKay's new comedy Don't Look Up, Leonardo DiCaprio plays an astronomer desperately trying to save the world from an approaching comet. But in the course of EW's Around the Table panel with McKay, DiCaprio, and the latter's costars Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, and Tyler Perry, we discovered how the Titanic star desperately tried to save one of his dogs from a frozen lake during the film's shoot in Boston.

"The funniest thing was, Leo has these two rescue huskies that are just absolute tornadoes," said McKay of the film's production. "Jonah would send me pictures of your ripped-apart couch."

"Tell the frozen lake story," said Lawrence.

"Basically they both fell in a frozen lake," said Hill, who lived with DiCaprio during the shoot.

"Yeah, and then I went in," continued DiCaprio. "[Living in California] I didn't understand what you do at a frozen lake."

"One of the dogs fell in," said Lawrence, "and he jumped in the frozen lake to save the dog and as soon as he pushed the one dog out of the pond the other one jumped in."

"The other one started licking the one that was drowning and then we all were in the frozen lake together," said DiCaprio.

"And I'm sure you guys are all wondering, I was too, he immediately got naked in the car," concluded Lawrence.

What have we learned? You really can't let Leo anywhere near water.

Don't Look Up is currently in theaters and will be released on Netflix Dec. 24.

