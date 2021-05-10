Lily Gladstone stars as Mollie Burkhart of the Osage Nation, who are plagued by a spree of murders.

See the first look at Leonardo DiCaprio in latest Scorsese collaboration Killers of the Flower Moon

It's time to get hyped for the next Martin Scorsese-Leonardo DiCaprio team-up.

DiCaprio debuts alongside costar Lily Gladstone (Billions, Winter in the Blood) in the first photo from Killers of the Flower Moon, which Scorsese directs based on the book of the same name by journalist David Grann.

Gladstone stars in the film as Mollie Burkhart, a woman of the Osage Nation in Oklahoma. As chronicled by Grann, a series of murders rocked this oil-wealthy Native American community in the 1920s that were dubbed the Reign of Terror. The shocking death of Mollie's sister prompted the first major investigation into the killing spree.

Killers of the Flower Moon Lily Gladstone and Leonardo DiCaprio in 'Killers of the Flower Moon.' | Credit: Melinda Sue Gordon/Apple TV +

DiCaprio portrays Ernest Burkhart, Mollie's husband, who's white. The image looks back to 1919 when, "early in their relationship, Mollie invites him in for a meal and they form a bond," according to a description of the film from Apple Studios, which picked up rights to premiere the movie. Paramount will still release Killers of the Flower Moon theatrically.

Jesse Plemons features as Tom White, the lead FBI agent investigating the killings — a role reportedly meant for DiCaprio before rewrites shifted the Oscar winner to the Ernest part. Robert De Niro also stars as Ernest's uncle, a power local rancher.

Scorsese hired many Indigenous actors to the cast, which includes Tantoo Cardinal, Cara Jade Myers, JaNae Collins, Jillian Dion, William Belleau, Jason Isbell, Louis Cancelmi, Scott Shepherd, and Sturgill Simpson.

Killers of the Flower Moon follows Scorsese's 10-time Oscar-nominated The Irishman, which also starred De Niro, as well as the Fran Lebowitz docuseries Pretend It's a City for Netflix. DiCaprio last starred in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood.

