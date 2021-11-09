DiCaprio will produce and star in a biopic about the controversial figure behind the Jonestown mass suicide that claimed more than 900 lives.

Leonardo DiCaprio to play mass-suicide cult leader Jim Jones in new movie from Venom writer

Hollywood is drinking Leonardo DiCaprio's Flavor-Aid once again, as the Oscar-winning producer-star is set to play cult leader Jim Jones in a new biopic about the controversial figure's life.

EW has confirmed the Revenant actor will lead distributor MGM's upcoming Jim Jones movie in the titular role, portraying the man who orchestrated the storied Jonestown mass suicide that claimed the lives of over 900 people in November 1978.

BAFTA-nominated High Fidelity and Venom writer Scott Rosenberg penned the film's script, which Deadline reported will chronicle Jones' influence as a religious leader who founded Indianapolis' Peoples Temple in 1955 before outright rejecting traditional Christianity and claiming to be God himself. He then constructed Jonestown in Guyana in 1974, and recruited a cult following to live with him in a socialist escape free from governmental control.

Leonardo DiCaprio; Jim Jones Leonardo DiCaprio will play cult leader Jim Jones in new biopic. | Credit: Kurt Krieger/Corbis via Getty Images; Stephanie Maze/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images

After killing U.S. government representative Leo Ryan, who fronted a delegation sent to investigate Jonestown, Jones orchestrated a massive murder-suicide that involved hundreds of his followers — many of them children — drinking Flavor Aid mixed with cyanide.

DiCaprio — who will produce Jim Jones through his Appian Way company alongside Jennifer Davisson — next appears opposite Jennifer Lawrence and Meryl Streep in Netflix's prospective awards contender Don't Look Up from director Adam McKay.

