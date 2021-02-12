Every Leonardo DiCaprio film performance, ranked

Rick Dalton, an aging star trying to stay relevant in the changing Hollywood around him, feels like the most personal and reflective role of DiCaprio's career so far. Thankfully, though, he doesn't have to worry anytime soon about making Spaghetti Westerns in Italy or being the heavy in a TV pilot. There are so many marvelous moments, big and small, from DiCaprio in Quentin Tarantino's ninth film, ranging from losing it in Rick's trailer to crying when his young costar says that was the best acting she'd ever seen to his school boy marvel upon being invited up to Sharon Tate's (Margot Robbie) home. He might have lost the Oscar to Joaquin Phoenix (the Joker's worst joke yet), but, after four years off, Leo returned with a force and reminded us that "I'm Leonardo F---ing DiCaprio, don't you forget it."

