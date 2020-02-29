The Invisible Man director Leigh Whannell inks first look film and TV deal with Blumhouse

Image zoom Universal Pictures; Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Leigh Whannell is staying in the Blumhouse family.

The Invisible Man director has just inked an overall first look deal with Blumhouse, EW has confirmed. As a longtime Blumhouse collaborator, Whannell has solidified his relationship with the production company by signing an overall deal for both film and television. The two year, first-look deal will cover projects that Whannell proposes to write, direct, or produce.

"Ten years ago, I walked into Jason Blum's office thinking that I was having a general meeting with a producer who liked horror movies -- little did I know that a decade long partnership and friendship was about to begin," Whannell said in a statement. "I have since watched his then infant company, Blumhouse, grow into a powerhouse of genre films; a nurturing place that is willing to take risks on people. Indeed, they have taken plenty of risks on me and I look forward to taking many more with them as they continue to grow in the world of film and television."

Over the course of 10 years, Whannell and Blumhouse have collaborated on seven projects, including The Invisible Man (now playing in theaters).

“Leigh creates movies which not only build franchises but fundamentally change the landscape of their genre," Blumhouse CEO/founder Blum said in a statement. "After he and James Wan made Saw, it launched dozens of copycats. Their work with Blumhouse on Insidious founded not just a franchise but dozens of classical proscenium PG-13 supernatural horror films. I have no doubt that will be true for 'The Invisible Man' and for anything else he wants to create. I just want to be there with him when he does!”

So gear up for two more years of Whannell's signature style of scares.

Related content: