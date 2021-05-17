Lego unveils its biggest-ever Marvel set – and it's only $300

"Get me pictures of Spider-Man Legos!" Say no more, we've got you covered.

There have been three generations of Spider-Man movies just in the 21st century, but you've never seen the Daily Bugle like this. Lego's new set of the fictional newspaper office is its biggest Marvel set ever, standing tall at 82cm (about 32 inches) and featuring 3,772 pieces.

If you've ever wanted an opportunity to yell "get me pictures of Spider-Man!" in your best J. Jonah Jameson voice, you can't do better than playing with this huge replica of the newspaper offices where that iconic phrase was originally uttered.

The Lego Daily Bugle set includes three office floors, plus the front street and back alley, which gives you plenty of room to set up fights between Spider-Man and his supervillain foes — the ground floor entrance can even be destroyed to look like an explosion has taken place. The modular set also allows users to remove walls and floors to showcases action inside.

Below, check out photos of the completed set, as well as several of the character minifigures (including Spider-Man, Mysterio, Carnage, and more).

The Lego Daily Bugle set is available for $300 from LEGO Stores and LEGO.com starting May 26, and available to the public starting June 1.

Spider-Man Legos Credit: LEGO

Spider-Man Legos Credit: LEGO

Spider-Man Legos Credit: LEGO

Spider-Man Legos Credit: LEGO

Spider-Man Legos Credit: LEGO

Spider-Man Legos Credit: LEGO

Spider-Man Legos Credit: LEGO

Spider-Man Legos Credit: LEGO

Spider-Man Legos Credit: LEGO

Spider-Man Legos Credit: LEGO

Spider-Man Legos Credit: LEGO

Spider-Man Legos Credit: LEGO