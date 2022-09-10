Snag Harry Potter, Star Wars, and Guardians of the Galaxy Lego 2022 advent calendars before they sell out
Leaves are falling, pumpkin spice lattes are brewing, and sweaters are finding their way to the fronts of closets — all signs that the seasons are changing and autumn is nearly here. And while you may have just started planning your Halloween costumes, Lego has already released their 2022 advent calendars.
The 2022 collection includes a Star Wars calendar for sci-fi fans, a Guardians of the Galaxy calendar for Marvel fans, and a Harry Potter calendar for anyone who wants to bring some magic to their holidays. These movie-inspired calendars are available for $45 each at Amazon. There are also Lego City and Lego Friends calendars for those who want to keep the Lego theme classic, both of which are available for $35 each at Amazon.
2022 Lego advent calendars:
Each calendar includes 24 themed Legos for you to unveil each day as you count down to the holiday. With the movie-inspired calendars, you'll find minifigures of many of your favorite characters and staple items featured in the films. The Guardians of the Galaxy calendar, for instance, includes Star-Lord, Rocket, Groot, Mantis, Nebula, and Drax minifigures, as well as a buildable drone and spaceship.
The Star Wars calendar brings you your favorite droids, C-3PO and R2D2, decked out in holiday sweaters, along with other popular characters like Luke Skywalker, and buildable versions of iconic vehicles like the Bad Batch Shuttle. The Harry Potter calendar includes items that are symbolic of Hogwarts, like the Quidditch goal post and the Hogwarts Express, as well as seven minifigures. But the characters included aren't the typical characters you may be expecting. There's Harry Potter, of course, but you'll also find Sirius Black, Moaning Myrtle, Voldemort, Horace Slughorn, Nymphadora Tonks, and Neville Longbottom.
Moving on to the slightly cheaper, quintessential Lego options, the Lego City calendar includes figures of different townspeople, animals, and Santa, as well as other pieces needed to set the holiday ambiance in a town, like a Christmas tree and candle-lit piano. The Lego Friends calendar is, unsurprisingly, all about friendship. It addition to Santa, a reindeer, and three other minifigure pals, there's also a snowman, food stalls, and cameras, so you can make sure your characters engage in some holiday fun.
Admittedly, you may be thinking to yourself, "Isn't it too early to buy an advent calendar?" And while it's true you may not use your calendar for months if you buy it now, it's important to keep in mind popular advent calendars tend to sell out fast. If you snag yours now, you won't have to worry about the one you want being unavailable as we get closer to the holiday season (and the holiday season shopping rush).
Check out this year's Lego advent calendars below, and secure yours for the holiday season before they sell out.
