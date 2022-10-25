Yes, a legendary porn star very nearly starred in Grease

Conventionality belongs to yesterday, but not when it comes to Grease's casting.

Ooh, hoo, hoo, honey! As it turns out, Harry Reems was the one that producer Allan Carr really wanted to play a key role in Grease.

The legendary porn star, who appeared in Gerard Damiano's infamous 1972 adult film Deep Throat, was initially set to play Coach Calhoun in the beloved musical but was let go due to pressure from Paramount.

"Allan wanted to have the porn star Harry Reems play that part," Grease director Randal Kleiser revealed on The Hollywood Reporter's It Happened in Hollywood podcast. "He actually hired him, and then the studio said, 'No, no, no. You can't do that.' And so they had to fire him."

Grease Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta as Sandy and Danny in 'Grease' | Credit: Paramount Pictures/Fotos International/Getty Images

In the end, comedian Sid Caesar ended up getting cast in the role, becoming one of the fan-favorite faculty members at Rydell High.

Kleiser said the adult film actor was heartbroken by the decision, as he had hoped it would springboard him into mainstream acting. "Alan felt so bad that he gave Harry $5,000 out of his own pocket, but the poor guy was devastated," Kleiser added. "Because it was his moment to move from porn to the real upscale world."

In the film, Coach Calhoun helps Danny Zuko (John Travolta) on his quest to join a sports team — and thus impress Sandy (Olivia Newton-John) — by leading him on a chaotic crash course that sees Danny hilariously trying to fight multiple members of the basketball, baseball, and wrestling teams.

Harry Reems Harry Reems was nearly cast as Coach Calhoun in 'Grease.' | Credit: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Reems, who died in 2013, previously discussed losing the role in a 2005 interview with New York Magazine. According to the outlet, the decision was made out of "fear that his notoriety would jeopardize its box office in the South."

"Acting was my true love, and I buried that possibility by going into adult films," Reems said at the time. "The writing was on the wall; there was no place for me in conventional entertainment."

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: