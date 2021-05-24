Legally Blonde live-read sets an all-LGBTQ cast with Alexandra Grey, Jen Richards, and more

The cast of the upcoming Legally Blonde live-read to mark the film's 20th anniversary can now legally get all the snaps.

Empire and MacGyver actress Alexandra Grey will lead an all-trans-and-queer cast as sorority-girl-turned-Harvard-Law-student Elle Woods for the virtual event, EW has learned exclusively. Reese Witherspoon previously portrayed the role in the beloved 2001 comedy.

The ensemble also includes Razor Tongue Emmy nominee Rain Valdez as Vivian Kensington, Mrs. Fletcher actress Jen Richards as Warner Hutington III, Signature Move's Fawzia Mirza as Emmett, and Lingua Franca's Ivory Aquino as "bend and snap" Paulette.

Kiwi Smith — who co-wrote Legally Blonde, as well as movies like 10 Things I Hate About You and The House Bunny — takes the role of Chutney. Matilda and Mrs. Doubtfire star Mara Wilson will pull double-duty as Enid and Professor Callahan, and actor/podcaster Symphony Sanders will play Brooke Taylor Windham.

Alexandra Gray, Reese Witherspoon in Legally Blonde, and Jen Richards Alexandra Grey and Jen Richards are cast in the 'Legally Blonde' live-read. | Credit: Michael Tullberg/WireImage; Tracy Bennett/MGM; Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Songwriter Mal Blum will voice Professor Stromwell and Margot, while New York-based actor and stand-up comic Jes Tom voices Serena. All other parts will be performed by Love, Victor's Ava Capri and The Goldbergs actress Alexis G. Zall.

Drew Gregory, who writes for the LGBTQ site Autostraddle, directs and narrates the virtual live-read, which is being put on for NewFest Pride, a four-day event from New York's film and media organization during Pride Month starting on June 4.

NewFest previously put on an all-trans cast for a live-read of Brokeback Mountain in October. That, as well as this new Legally Blonde live-read, are produced by #MakeItGay live reads, which was founded during COVID-19 lockdowns by Gaby Dunn to reimagine typically white, straight, cis, and male movies with diverse casts.

All proceeds from the Legally Blonde event, which will be available for free with a suggested donation starting June 4, will go to The NewFest Future Fund to support NewFest and its LGBTQ programs.