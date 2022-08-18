We've been waiting for a Legally Blonde 3 update way longer than you're supposed to refrain from showering after getting a perm, but series star Luke Wilson has finally quenched our thirst for new intel on the long-planned continuation of Reese Witherspoon's Elle Woods saga.

"I think I know as much as you all, but we did have a Zoom-call get-together last summer where the whole cast — Jennifer [Coolidge], Matthew [Davis], Selma [Blair] — all got together and talked, so it really was great to see everybody," Wilson, who plays Woods' love interest, Emmett, said Thursday on Good Morning America. "Reese is such a sharp individual, I think she's probably just waiting for the script to be right and the time to be right. It'll be really fun to make another movie."

LEGALLY BLONDE, Reese Witherspoon, Luke Wilson Reese Witherspoon and Luke Wilson in 'Legally Blonde' | Credit: Everett Collection

Witherspoon, who fronted the 2001 original as a pink-loving Harvard law student who bucks campus traditions, announced in 2018 that a third film would continue Woods' story, with Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor later joining the project as screenwriters in 2020.

"I'm still hoping that Legally Blonde 3 is gonna come together in the right way," Witherspoon told USA Today earlier this year, going on to cite the nostalgia-fueled success of Tom Cruise's Top Gun: Maverick as a model for her approach. "They waited a long time to make another version of that movie, and I loved the nostalgia piece they incorporated in it. So definitely that gave us a lot of inspiration about what we would want to do with Elle Woods and make sure that we had all those same touchstones that mattered to people [back] then. I feel like these characters are my friends, so I safeguard them. I would never make the subpar, mediocre version of their story."

Coolidge, who appeared in both Legally Blonde and its 2003 sequel as Woods' hairdresser pal Paulette, also revealed in a recent interview that she wants the film to happen — but only so drag queens stop terrorizing her with hot dogs that reference a memorable scene in which her character says Woods reminds her of the Fourth of July (which makes her want a hot dog "real bad").

"I feel like if we did a Legally Blonde 3, I would have something else. It could be maybe some other holiday we could take advantage of," the White Lotus actress said on The Jess Cagle Show. "I really felt like this year, I was like, 'Okay, all right.' I've really done this Fourth of July thing and I'm gonna have to insist to Reese that we make it this year because I'm not gonna make it. I'm not gonna, I can't do it. I can't do it next year. I can't. You know what I mean? I need new material. They do me better than I can do myself, and I love them for it.... their shtick is getting limited when they do it. We should give them… a new thing that no one's even thought of."

In March, Kaling clarified to Time that the team was hard at work on the movie. "We want to make sure that Elle Woods is not paying penance for existing in the year 2022," she said. "As a fan, I didn't want to watch her be canceled or become a Karen. So the character is just fun. That's what's been interesting and challenging — and why it's taking us such a long time to write."

