Mindy Kaling boards Legally Blonde 3 as writer: 'Bend and snap, people!'

Mindy Kaling has now joined the creative team of Legally Blonde 3, and we can only assume her pitch that landed the job was pink and scented to give it that something extra.

Deadline was the first to report that Kaling, whose Never Have I Ever series is now streaming on Netflix, joined MGM's Elle Woods sequel as a screenwriter with Dan Goor (Parks and Recreation). Kaling herself confirmed the news later on social media.

"Finally some use for my Elle Woods fan fiction!" the writer-actress wrote on Instagram. "So excited to be reunited with my friends [Reese Witherspoon, Lauren Neustadter] and Dan Goor to work on this movie. Elle Woods is so iconic, proving you can be girly and smart at the same time. Bend and snap people!"

Witherspoon will reprise her role as Elle Woods, the fashion merchandising major turned Harvard Law School student from the 2001 comedy. The actress will also produce with Neustadter, who executive produced Big Little Lies, The Morning Show, and Little Fires Everywhere with Witherspoon through their Hello Sunshine banner.

A third Legally Blonde has been talked about for years, but one officially went into development back in 2018 with original film scribes Kirsten “Kiwi” Smith and Karen McCullah.

Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde debuted in 2003 and brought Elle to Washington, D.C. as a professional lawyer. Another movie called Legally Blondes was released in 2009 that did not star Witherspoon, though she produced. A stage musical version hit Broadway in 2007 and spawned the reality competition show The Search for Elle Woods with the winner joining the Broadway production in the lead role.

Matthew Davis (Warner in Legally Blonde) and Regina King (Grace in Legally Blonde 2) already said the would bend and snap back into their roles for Legally Blonde 3 if given the opportunity. So, let's see what this pretty in pink crew cooks up.

