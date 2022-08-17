Lee Pace's Bodies Bodies Bodies character isn't a himbo, thank you very much

Lee Pace's character Greg in Bodies Bodies Bodies is a lot of things: a Libra moon, a potential murder suspect, and literally 6 feet, 5 inches tall. A himbo, however, he is not.

The actor, 43, rebuked the idea that his latest screen role falls under the typical definition of a himbo — a slang term used to describe a guy who is generally attractive but not entirely bright — in a recent GQ interview.

"I feel like it's not fair on poor Greg," Pace said. "Why? Because he takes his shirt off when he swims? Does that make him a himbo?"

Instead, Pace explained that Greg's mission in the A24 horror-comedy is simply to have a good time with his girlfriend, Alice (played by Rachel Sennott), and her group of friends.

Rachel Sennott and Lee Pace in 'Bodies Bodies Bodies' Rachel Sennott and Lee Pace in 'Bodies Bodies Bodies' | Credit: Gwen Capistran/A24

"He's loving life and he's got this 23-year-old that he's met on Tinder," Pace explained. "They're in the first week and a half of their relationship. There's nothing better. She's like, 'Let's go up and party with my friends.' And he's like, 'Sure.' You know?"

And really, who wouldn't want to wear shorts, have a six-pack, and open champagne bottles with a sword?

This isn't the first time that Pace has defended his character from himbo allegations. In a recent conversation with Mojo, he shook his head and appeared flabbergasted by the label while his costars Sennott and Chase Sui Wonders laughed beside him.

"What is it you mean by 'himbo'? What do you mean by this?" he asked. "I feel like you're being mean to Greg!"

It's a fight that Pace, unfortunately, might not win in the long run. After all, even the Bodies Bodies Bodies Twitter account has referred to Greg as "the himbo" while hyping the film. Regardless, Greg will live on forever… if he can survive the film, that is.

