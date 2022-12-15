Minari's Lee Isaac Chung in talks to direct Twister sequel called — wait for it — Twisters

Batten down all the hatches, there's a storm a-comin'. Or, possibly, multiple storms a-comin' akimbo.

Lee Isaac Chung, Oscar-nominated writer-director for 2020's Minari, is reportedly in talks with Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment to direct the sequel to the '90s blockbuster Twister.

Titled Twisters, the movie will be co-financed by Warner Bros., which produced the original hit starring Helen Hunt and Bill Paxton as an estranged, storm-chasing couple. When a dangerous tornado develops, they decide to bring the old band back together for one last chase.

Lee Isaac Chung, TWISTER Lee Isaac Chung, Oscar-nominated writer and director of 'Minari,' is in talks to direct a sequel to 1996's 'Twister.' | Credit: Rich Fury/Getty Images; Everett Collection

A massive hit when it premiered in 1996, Twister grossed nearly $496 million worldwide and was nominated for two Oscars: Best Sound and Best Visual Effects for all those flying cows. The original was directed by Speed's Jan de Bont from a screenplay by Michael Crichton and Anne-Marie Martin, and executive produced by Steven Spielberg. Mark L. Smith (The Revenant) has signed on to write the new script.

Chung himself scored Best Director and Best Original Screenplay nominations at the 93rd Academy Awards for Minari, which he based on his own rural upbringing in Arkansas.

Reps for Chung and Universal did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

