Watch LeBron James and Don Cheadle shoot to sum up Space Jam: A New Legacy in 24 seconds
In 24 seconds, LeBron James can both beat the shot clock with a three-pointer and sum up Space Jam: A New Legacy.
As part of EW's new Space Jam: A New Legacy cover story, the four-time MVP and now one-time Hollywood leading man joined costars Don Cheadle and Cedric Joe for an exclusive EW video (watch above), in which they have exactly 24 seconds to dish on their new film.
"This is not a sequel," James explained to EW of New Legacy. "The movie stands on its own. But, more importantly, this movie is going to surprise a lot of people, because it brings up a lot about family and the dynamic between a father and son. There are parents who want to push their kids to do certain things because this is what they do, but sometimes you have to look into a kid and be able to have an open mind and ear to help them become the thing they've dreamed of. There's a lot of father-son moments that people are going to relate to, and I'm looking forward to people just getting the raw emotion out of it, and understanding and seeing what it's all about. It's a huge family movie, and I can't wait for people to get together and have their popcorn and everything that comes with it. It's going to be exciting."
For more Space Jam: A New Legacy, which premieres July 16 in theaters and on HBO Max, read EW's full cover story.
