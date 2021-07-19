Black Widow may be a super spy, but she's no match for LeBron James and the Looney Tunes crew as Space Jam: A New Legacy took the No. 1 spot at the box office over the weekend.

The Lakers star celebrated the news by sharing a report from Deadline on Twitter, adding "Hi, Haters!" with a smiling emoji — a sly dunk on the film's less-than-stellar reviews.

At the time of James' tweet, the film had earned an estimated $32 million during its opening weekend. That was enough to bump Black Widow, which earned $26.3 million in its second weekend in theaters, to second place.

Speaking with EW back in March for a cover story, James admitted that he was wary about taking on the role because of Michael Jordan's legacy.

"In my younger days, part of my thinking was 'Space Jam was so good, how can I top this?' There's always going to be conversations about LeBron trying to do everything Michael [did]. But I've gotten older, and you know who you are. You know what you stand for," he said.

Space Jam: A New Legacy, a sequel to the original 1996 movie with Jordan, debuted in theaters and also on HBO Max this weekend. It follows the story of James and his young son Dom, who get trapped digitally by a CGI humanoid named Al G Rhythm (Don Cheadle.) To get home, James has to (what else?) team up with Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, and the rest of the gang for a high-stakes basketball game.

"Kids are [now] more likely to watch other kids' YouTube channels than cartoons," director Ryan Coogler told EW of making the film 25 years later. "It was a bit challenging to think about, but we were reminded very quickly why the Looney Tunes work. When we watch the parts of the film [featuring] the Tunes, you have a smile come over your face because, if you're from our generation, you miss them."