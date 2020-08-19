What's leaving Netflix in September: Jurassic Park trilogy, The Social Network, more
Despite how repetitive the days may have seemed these last several months, time is indeed marching on, which means another batch of titles will shortly be vanishing from Netflix.
As usual, a whole heap of movies and TV shows are leaving the streaming service in September, though plenty of new titles will be arriving to take their place. This month, departures include the original Jurassic Park trilogy, The Social Network (just shy of the film's 10th anniversary in October), the complete runs of Person of Interest and Once Upon a Time, Schindler's List, Despicable Me, and more. We'd also highly recommend you get around to watching the bone-chilling horror movie The Witch and the quintessential tale of New York millennial malaise, Frances Ha (a relic of the days before Greta Gerwig stepped behind the camera) before they disappear as well.
Check out the full list of what's leaving Netflix in September below.
Leaving Sept. 4
Christopher Robin
Leaving Sept. 5
Once Upon a Time: Seasons 1-7
Leaving Sept. 8
Norm of the North: King Sized Adventure
Leaving Sept. 10
The Forgotten
Leaving Sept. 14
Cold Case Files: Season 1
Leaving Sept. 15
Raiders!: The Story of the Greatest Fan Film Ever Made
Leaving Sept. 16
The Witch
Leaving Sept. 17
Train to Busan
Leaving Sept. 20
Sarah's Key
Leaving Sept. 21
Person of Interest: Seasons 1-5
SMOSH: The Movie
Leaving Sept. 22
20 Feet From Stardom
Leaving Sept. 26
The Grandmaster
Leaving Sept. 28
Tucker and Dale vs. Evil
Leaving Sept. 30
2012
40 Days and 40 Nights
A Knight's Tale
Cheech & Chong's Up in Smoke
Dear John
Despicable Me
Donnie Brasco
Frances Ha
House of the Witch
Inside Man
Insidious
Jurassic Park
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park III
Menace II Society
Million Dollar Baby
Mortal Kombat
Mud
Resident Evil: Afterlife
Schindler's List
Seabiscuit
Sinister
Starship Troopers
Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines
Terminator Salvation
The Devil's Advocate
The Social Network
Zack and Miri Make a Porno
