What's leaving Netflix in September: Jurassic Park trilogy, The Social Network, more

By Tyler Aquilina
August 19, 2020 at 06:17 PM EDT
Despite how repetitive the days may have seemed these last several months, time is indeed marching on, which means another batch of titles will shortly be vanishing from Netflix.

As usual, a whole heap of movies and TV shows are leaving the streaming service in September, though plenty of new titles will be arriving to take their place. This month, departures include the original Jurassic Park trilogy, The Social Network (just shy of the film's 10th anniversary in October), the complete runs of Person of Interest and Once Upon a Time, Schindler's List, Despicable Me, and more. We'd also highly recommend you get around to watching the bone-chilling horror movie The Witch and the quintessential tale of New York millennial malaise, Frances Ha (a relic of the days before Greta Gerwig stepped behind the camera) before they disappear as well.

Check out the full list of what's leaving Netflix in September below.

Leaving Sept. 4

Christopher Robin

Leaving Sept. 5

Once Upon a Time: Seasons 1-7

Leaving Sept. 8

Norm of the North: King Sized Adventure

Leaving Sept. 10

The Forgotten

Leaving Sept. 14

Cold Case Files: Season 1

Leaving Sept. 15

Raiders!: The Story of the Greatest Fan Film Ever Made

Leaving Sept. 16

The Witch

Leaving Sept. 17

Train to Busan

Leaving Sept. 20

Sarah's Key

Leaving Sept. 21

Person of Interest: Seasons 1-5

SMOSH: The Movie

Leaving Sept. 22

20 Feet From Stardom

Leaving Sept. 26

The Grandmaster

Leaving Sept. 28

Tucker and Dale vs. Evil

Leaving Sept. 30

2012

40 Days and 40 Nights

A Knight's Tale

Cheech & Chong's Up in Smoke

Dear John

Despicable Me

Donnie Brasco

Frances Ha

House of the Witch

Inside Man

Insidious

Jurassic Park

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

Menace II Society

Million Dollar Baby

Mortal Kombat

Mud

Resident Evil: Afterlife

Schindler's List

Seabiscuit

Sinister

Starship Troopers

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines

Terminator Salvation

The Devil's Advocate

The Social Network

Zack and Miri Make a Porno

