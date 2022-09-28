What's leaving Netflix in October 2022: Schitt's Creek, After, Ferris Bueller's Day Off, more

Check out the full list of movies and TV shows leaving the streaming platform this October.
By Christian Holub September 28, 2022 at 10:30 AM EDT
Autumn begins in earnest this equinox week, which means the changing of the months is almost upon us again. You know what that means: The monthly cycle of movies and TV shows moving on and off Netflix is about to happen again.

The list of titles leaving the streaming platform over the course of October includes Emmy-winning sitcom Schitt's Creek, as well as classic comfort movies like Ferris Bueller's Day Off and The Notebook. After, the 2019 romantic drama based on Harry Styles fan fiction that has since spawned a whole film franchise, is also leaving Netflix at the end of the month — so anyone interested in checking out that pop culture phenomenon before Styles' own highly-publicized acting roles in Don't Worry Darling and My Policeman this fall should do it soon.

Below, check out the full list of movies and TV seasons leaving Netflix this October.

| Credit: Pop TV; Everett Collection (2)
| Credit: Pop TV; Everett Collection (2)

Leaving Oct. 2

Schitt's Creek: Seasons 1-6

Leaving Oct. 7

Sofia the First: Seasons 1-4

Leaving Oct. 8

After

Leaving Oct. 13

Apocalypse Now Redux

Everything Must Go

Little Italy

Scary Movie 4

The Girl Next Door

Leaving Oct. 14

Bleach The Movie: Fade to Black

Bleach the Movie: Hell Verse

Leaving Oct. 15

Sinister 2

Leaving Oct. 21

Yes, God, Yes

Leaving Oct. 22

Hemlock Grove: Seasons 1-3 

Leaving Oct. 26

Begin Again

Leaving Oct. 27

Metallica Through The Never

Leaving Oct. 31

8 Mile

Bridget Jones's Diary

Ferris Bueller's Day Off

Footloose

Friday

Friday After Next

Johnny Mnemonic

Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath: Seasons 1-3

Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events

Miss Congeniality

Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous

Monster-in-Law

Naruto: Seasons 1-9

The Notebook

Rock of Ages

