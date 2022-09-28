What's leaving Netflix in October 2022: Schitt's Creek, After, Ferris Bueller's Day Off, more
Autumn begins in earnest this equinox week, which means the changing of the months is almost upon us again. You know what that means: The monthly cycle of movies and TV shows moving on and off Netflix is about to happen again.
The list of titles leaving the streaming platform over the course of October includes Emmy-winning sitcom Schitt's Creek, as well as classic comfort movies like Ferris Bueller's Day Off and The Notebook. After, the 2019 romantic drama based on Harry Styles fan fiction that has since spawned a whole film franchise, is also leaving Netflix at the end of the month — so anyone interested in checking out that pop culture phenomenon before Styles' own highly-publicized acting roles in Don't Worry Darling and My Policeman this fall should do it soon.
Below, check out the full list of movies and TV seasons leaving Netflix this October.
Leaving Oct. 2
Schitt's Creek: Seasons 1-6
Leaving Oct. 7
Sofia the First: Seasons 1-4
Leaving Oct. 8
After
Leaving Oct. 13
Apocalypse Now Redux
Everything Must Go
Little Italy
Scary Movie 4
The Girl Next Door
Leaving Oct. 14
Bleach The Movie: Fade to Black
Bleach the Movie: Hell Verse
Leaving Oct. 15
Sinister 2
Leaving Oct. 21
Yes, God, Yes
Leaving Oct. 22
Hemlock Grove: Seasons 1-3
Leaving Oct. 26
Begin Again
Leaving Oct. 27
Metallica Through The Never
Leaving Oct. 31
8 Mile
Bridget Jones's Diary
Ferris Bueller's Day Off
Footloose
Friday
Friday After Next
Johnny Mnemonic
Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath: Seasons 1-3
Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events
Miss Congeniality
Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous
Monster-in-Law
Naruto: Seasons 1-9
The Notebook
Rock of Ages
