What's leaving Netflix in November 2020: Drive, Zodiac, West Side Story, and more

Already Halloween is right around the corner, and October is almost over. We all know what that means... okay sure, "eat as much Halloween candy as we can" is definitely on the to-do list for the next few weeks, but also the changing months means yet another cyclical change in Netflix's content. Several movie and TV titles depart the streaming service this month, including 2011's zeitgeist-forming Ryan Gosling vehicle Drive and David Fincher's 2007 masterpiece Zodiac. Fincher's latest film, Mank, debuts on Netflix in December, so make sure you watch one of his earlier greats while you can.