What's leaving Netflix in November 2020: Drive, Zodiac, West Side Story, and more
Already Halloween is right around the corner, and October is almost over. We all know what that means... okay sure, "eat as much Halloween candy as we can" is definitely on the to-do list for the next few weeks, but also the changing months means yet another cyclical change in Netflix's content. Several movie and TV titles depart the streaming service this month, including 2011's zeitgeist-forming Ryan Gosling vehicle Drive and David Fincher's 2007 masterpiece Zodiac. Fincher's latest film, Mank, debuts on Netflix in December, so make sure you watch one of his earlier greats while you can.
Below, check out the full list of movies and TV leaving Netflix next month.
Leaving Nov. 1
Don't Be Afraid of the Dark
Hoodwinked Too! Hood vs. Evil
Olympus Has Fallen
Shark Night
Leaving Nov. 4
Death House
Leaving Nov. 6
Into the Forest
Krisha
Leaving Nov. 7
Hit & Run
Hope Springs Eternal
The Sea of Trees
Sleepless
Leaving Nov. 8
Bathtubs Over Broadway
Leaving Nov. 11
Green Room
Leaving Nov. 14
Oliver Stone's Untold History of the United States: Season 1
Leaving Nov. 15
9
Abominable Christmas
The Addams Family
Drive
Leaving Nov. 16
Santa Claws
Soul Surfer
Leaving Nov. 17
Sour Grapes
Leaving Nov. 22
End of Watch
Leaving Nov. 23
Bushwick
Shot Caller
Leaving Nov. 26
The Lincoln Lawyer
Leaving Nov. 27
Jeopardy!: Champion Run I: Gilbert Collins
Jeopardy!: Champion Run II: Rachel Lindgren
Jeopardy!: Champion Run III: Ryan Fenster
Jeopardy!: Champion Run IV: Josh Hill
Jeopardy!: College Championship III
Jeopardy!: Producer's Pick
The Nutcracker and the Four Realms
Leaving Nov. 30
Anaconda
The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl
The Bachelor: Season 13
Bad News Bears
Diana: In Her Own Words
Gridiron Gang
Hostage
National Security
Lakeview Terrace
Moneyball
Ocean's Eleven
Ocean's Twelve
Ocean's Thirteen
Priest
Stand and Deliver
The Tribes of Palos Verdes
West Side Story
Y Tu Mamá También
You Don't Mess with the Zohan
Zodiac
