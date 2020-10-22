What's leaving Netflix in November 2020: Drive, Zodiac, West Side Story, and more

By Christian Holub
October 22, 2020 at 05:45 PM EDT
Already Halloween is right around the corner, and October is almost over. We all know what that means... okay sure, "eat as much Halloween candy as we can" is definitely on the to-do list for the next few weeks, but also the changing months means yet another cyclical change in Netflix's content. Several movie and TV titles depart the streaming service this month, including 2011's zeitgeist-forming Ryan Gosling vehicle Drive and David Fincher's 2007 masterpiece Zodiac. Fincher's latest film, Mank, debuts on Netflix in December, so make sure you watch one of his earlier greats while you can.

Below, check out the full list of movies and TV leaving Netflix next month.

Leaving Nov. 1

Don't Be Afraid of the Dark

Hoodwinked Too! Hood vs. Evil

Olympus Has Fallen

Shark Night

Leaving Nov. 4

Death House

Leaving Nov. 6

Into the Forest

Krisha

Leaving Nov. 7

Hit & Run

Hope Springs Eternal

The Sea of Trees

Sleepless

Leaving Nov. 8

Bathtubs Over Broadway

Leaving Nov. 11

Green Room 

Leaving Nov. 14

Oliver Stone's Untold History of the United States: Season 1

Leaving Nov. 15

9

Abominable Christmas

The Addams Family

Drive

Leaving Nov. 16

Santa Claws

Soul Surfer

Leaving Nov. 17

Sour Grapes

Leaving Nov. 22

End of Watch

Leaving Nov. 23

Bushwick

Shot Caller

Leaving Nov. 26

The Lincoln Lawyer

Leaving Nov. 27

Jeopardy!: Champion Run I: Gilbert Collins

Jeopardy!: Champion Run II: Rachel Lindgren

Jeopardy!: Champion Run III: Ryan Fenster

Jeopardy!: Champion Run IV: Josh Hill

Jeopardy!: College Championship III

Jeopardy!: Producer's Pick

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms

Leaving Nov. 30

Anaconda

The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl

The Bachelor: Season 13

Bad News Bears

Diana: In Her Own Words

Gridiron Gang

Hostage

National Security

Lakeview Terrace

Moneyball

Ocean's Eleven

Ocean's Twelve

Ocean's Thirteen

Priest

Stand and Deliver

The Tribes of Palos Verdes

West Side Story

Y Tu Mamá También

You Don't Mess with the Zohan

Zodiac

