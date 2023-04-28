Check out the full list of movies and TV shows departing the streaming service in May.

What's leaving Netflix in May 2023: The Edge of Seventeen, Galaxy Quest, Rango, more

It's hard to believe April is almost over already, but the changing of the months means that it's once again time for the content library on Netflix to cycle as well.

As May arrives, several movies and TV shows are departing the popular streaming platform. The Edge of Seventeen is on that list, so fans of director Kelly Fremon Craig's new film Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret should make sure to revisit her directorial debut while they still have the chance.

Rango and Galaxy Quest are also leaving Netflix this May. Check out the full list below.

Leaving Netflix in May 2023: Rango, Galaxy Quest, Edge of Seventeen 'Rango,' 'Galaxy Quest,' and 'Edge of Seventeen' | Credit: Everett Collection (3)

Leaving May 4

Pup Star: World Tour

Leaving May 10

Bordertown: Seasons 1-3

Leaving May 13

Weed the People

Leaving May 14

Booba: Food Puzzle: Season 1

Leaving May 16

Side Effects

Leaving May 18

The Last Days

Leaving May 27

Collateral Beauty

Leaving May 29

The 2nd

Leaving May 31

Barbershop 2: Back in Business

The Boy

Edge of Seventeen

Galaxy Quest

Hachi: A Dog's Tale

Little Boxes

Midnight Diner: Seasons 1-3

My Girl

Rango

The Space Between Us

The Stolen

We Die Young

