What's leaving Netflix in May 2023: The Edge of Seventeen, Galaxy Quest, Rango, more
It's hard to believe April is almost over already, but the changing of the months means that it's once again time for the content library on Netflix to cycle as well.
As May arrives, several movies and TV shows are departing the popular streaming platform. The Edge of Seventeen is on that list, so fans of director Kelly Fremon Craig's new film Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret should make sure to revisit her directorial debut while they still have the chance.
Rango and Galaxy Quest are also leaving Netflix this May. Check out the full list below.
Leaving May 4
Pup Star: World Tour
Leaving May 10
Bordertown: Seasons 1-3
Leaving May 13
Weed the People
Leaving May 14
Booba: Food Puzzle: Season 1
Leaving May 16
Side Effects
Leaving May 18
The Last Days
Leaving May 27
Collateral Beauty
Leaving May 29
The 2nd
Leaving May 31
Barbershop 2: Back in Business
The Boy
Edge of Seventeen
Galaxy Quest
Hachi: A Dog's Tale
Little Boxes
Midnight Diner: Seasons 1-3
My Girl
Rango
The Space Between Us
The Stolen
We Die Young
Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.
Related content: