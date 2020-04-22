Image zoom Everett Collection (2); Richard Cartwright/ABC

Parting is such sweet sorrow, but Netflix is giving ample warning to viewers about which titles are leaving the service in May.

Kerry Washington's Olivia Pope may have had things handled on Scandal, but it's only temporary — all seven seasons of her hit ABC drama are set to depart promptly on May 18. Other shows ready to say goodbye include USA's Royal Pains on May 17, and all three seasons of Bitten on May 25.

If you're looking to catch up with movies while self-isolating, Neil Burger's sci-fi drama Limitless (May 15), starring Bradley Cooper, is among the titles leaving Netflix next month. Also on their way out are: John Carter (May 1), The Place Beyond The Pines (May 15), Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me (May 31), and Final Destination (May 31).

Find the full list of movies and TV shows leaving Netflix in May below:

Leaving 5/1/20

John Carter

Leaving 5/15/20

Limitless

The Place Beyond the Pines

Leaving 5/17/20

Royal Pains: Season 1-8

Leaving 5/18/20

Scandal: Season 1-7

Leaving 5/19/20

Black Snake Moan

Carriers

Evolution

The First Wives Club

It Takes Two

Love, Rosie

She's Out of My League

What's Eating Gilbert Grape

Young Adult

Yours, Mine and Ours

Leaving 5/25/20

Bitten: Season 1-3

Leaving 5/30/20

Bob Ross: Beauty Is Everywhere: Collection 1

Leaving 5/31/20

Austin Powers in Goldmember

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

Dear John

Final Destination

The Final Destination

Final Destination 2

Final Destination 3

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past

Looney Tunes: Back in Action

My Girl

The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!

Outbreak

Red Dawn

Richie Rich

