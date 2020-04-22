What's leaving Netflix in May 2020: Austin Powers, Scandal, Final Destination, more
Parting is such sweet sorrow, but Netflix is giving ample warning to viewers about which titles are leaving the service in May.
Kerry Washington's Olivia Pope may have had things handled on Scandal, but it's only temporary — all seven seasons of her hit ABC drama are set to depart promptly on May 18. Other shows ready to say goodbye include USA's Royal Pains on May 17, and all three seasons of Bitten on May 25.
If you're looking to catch up with movies while self-isolating, Neil Burger's sci-fi drama Limitless (May 15), starring Bradley Cooper, is among the titles leaving Netflix next month. Also on their way out are: John Carter (May 1), The Place Beyond The Pines (May 15), Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me (May 31), and Final Destination (May 31).
Find the full list of movies and TV shows leaving Netflix in May below:
Leaving 5/1/20
John Carter
Leaving 5/15/20
Limitless
The Place Beyond the Pines
Leaving 5/17/20
Royal Pains: Season 1-8
Leaving 5/18/20
Scandal: Season 1-7
Leaving 5/19/20
Black Snake Moan
Carriers
Evolution
The First Wives Club
It Takes Two
Love, Rosie
She's Out of My League
What's Eating Gilbert Grape
Young Adult
Yours, Mine and Ours
Leaving 5/25/20
Bitten: Season 1-3
Leaving 5/30/20
Bob Ross: Beauty Is Everywhere: Collection 1
Leaving 5/31/20
Austin Powers in Goldmember
Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
Dear John
Final Destination
The Final Destination
Final Destination 2
Final Destination 3
Ghosts of Girlfriends Past
Looney Tunes: Back in Action
My Girl
The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!
Outbreak
Red Dawn
Richie Rich
