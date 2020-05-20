What's leaving Netflix in June: Mad Men, The Matrix, Avengers: Infinity War, more

Netflix is saying goodbye to a variety of hit TV shows and films in June.

Other big movies departing the platform include Marvel's Avengers: Infinity War (6/24), The King's Speech (6/1), From Paris With Love (6/4), and Disney's animated Tarzan and Tarzan 2 (6/22). The largest bulk of titles will disappear on June 30: Brooklyn's Finest, The Last Samurai, Kate & Leopold, Mansfield Park, Click, and The Curious Case of Benjamin Button.

As far as television is concerned, all seven seasons of AMC's period drama Mad Men will tip their hat on their way out on June 9. Also leaving: Jonathan Strange & Mr. Norrell: Series 1 (6/11), three special collections from Jeopardy! (6/27), and season 1 of Limitless (6/30).

Find the full list of movies and TV shows leaving Netflix in June below:

Leaving 6/1/20

The King's Speech

Leaving 6/3/20

God's Not Dead: A Light in Darkness

Leaving 6/4/20

A Perfect Man

Leaving 6/7/20

Equilibrium

From Paris with Love

Leaving 6/9/20

Mad Men: Season 1-7

Leaving 6/10/20

Standoff

Leaving 6/11/20

Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell: Series 1

Leaving 6/12/20

Dragonheart

Dragonheart 3: The Sorcerer

Dragonheart: A New Beginning

Dragonheart: Battle for the Heartfire

Leaving 6/13/20

Cutie and the Boxer

Leaving 6/16/20

The Stanford Prison Experiment

Leaving 6/22/20

Tarzan

Tarzan 2

Leaving 6/24/20

Avengers: Infinity War

Leaving 6/27/20

Jeopardy!: Celebrate Alex Collection

Jeopardy!: Cindy Stowell Collection

Jeopardy!: Seth Wilson Collection

Leaving 6/29/20

The Day My Butt Went Psycho!: Season 1-2

Leaving 6/30/20

21

The Amityville Horror

The Andy Griffith Show: Season 1-8

Blow

The Boy in the Striped Pajamas

Brooklyn's Finest

Center Stage

Chasing Amy

Cheers: Season 1-11

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang

Chloe

Click

Cloverfield

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

The Duchess

Elizabeth

Elizabeth: The Golden Age

Ferris Bueller's Day Off

Ghost Rider

Happyish: Season 1

Here Alone

Inception

Instructions Not Included

The Invention of Lying

Julie & Julia

Kate & Leopold

Kiss the Girls

The Last Samurai

Limitless: Season 1

Little Monsters

Mansfield Park

The Mask of Zorro

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

Minority Report

Patriot Games

Philadelphia

The Polar Express

Race to Witch Mountain

The Ring

Scary Movie

Sliver

Stuart Little 2

Tremors

Tremors 2: Aftershocks

Tremors 3: Back to Perfection

Tremors 4: The Legend Begins

Tremors 5: Bloodline

What Lies Beneath

Yes Man