What's leaving Netflix in June: Mad Men, The Matrix, Avengers: Infinity War, more
Netflix is saying goodbye to a variety of hit TV shows and films in June.
Time is running out for The Matrix fans to choose the red pill or the blue pill — the 1999 sci-fi film will depart the streaming service on June 30. And following that out the library door on the same day are its two sequels: The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions.
Other big movies departing the platform include Marvel's Avengers: Infinity War (6/24), The King's Speech (6/1), From Paris With Love (6/4), and Disney's animated Tarzan and Tarzan 2 (6/22). The largest bulk of titles will disappear on June 30: Brooklyn's Finest, The Last Samurai, Kate & Leopold, Mansfield Park, Click, and The Curious Case of Benjamin Button.
As far as television is concerned, all seven seasons of AMC's period drama Mad Men will tip their hat on their way out on June 9. Also leaving: Jonathan Strange & Mr. Norrell: Series 1 (6/11), three special collections from Jeopardy! (6/27), and season 1 of Limitless (6/30).
Find the full list of movies and TV shows leaving Netflix in June below:
Leaving 6/1/20
The King's Speech
Leaving 6/3/20
God's Not Dead: A Light in Darkness
Leaving 6/4/20
A Perfect Man
Leaving 6/7/20
Equilibrium
From Paris with Love
Leaving 6/9/20
Mad Men: Season 1-7
Leaving 6/10/20
Standoff
Leaving 6/11/20
Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell: Series 1
Leaving 6/12/20
Dragonheart
Dragonheart 3: The Sorcerer
Dragonheart: A New Beginning
Dragonheart: Battle for the Heartfire
Leaving 6/13/20
Cutie and the Boxer
Leaving 6/16/20
The Stanford Prison Experiment
Leaving 6/22/20
Tarzan
Tarzan 2
Leaving 6/24/20
Avengers: Infinity War
Leaving 6/27/20
Jeopardy!: Celebrate Alex Collection
Jeopardy!: Cindy Stowell Collection
Jeopardy!: Seth Wilson Collection
Leaving 6/29/20
The Day My Butt Went Psycho!: Season 1-2
Leaving 6/30/20
21
The Amityville Horror
The Andy Griffith Show: Season 1-8
Blow
The Boy in the Striped Pajamas
Brooklyn's Finest
Center Stage
Chasing Amy
Cheers: Season 1-11
Chitty Chitty Bang Bang
Chloe
Click
Cloverfield
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
The Duchess
Elizabeth
Elizabeth: The Golden Age
Ferris Bueller's Day Off
Ghost Rider
Happyish: Season 1
Here Alone
Inception
Instructions Not Included
The Invention of Lying
Julie & Julia
Kate & Leopold
Kiss the Girls
The Last Samurai
Limitless: Season 1
Little Monsters
Mansfield Park
The Mask of Zorro
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
Minority Report
Patriot Games
Philadelphia
The Polar Express
Race to Witch Mountain
The Ring
Scary Movie
Sliver
Stuart Little 2
Tremors
Tremors 2: Aftershocks
Tremors 3: Back to Perfection
Tremors 4: The Legend Begins
Tremors 5: Bloodline
What Lies Beneath
Yes Man
