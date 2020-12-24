What's leaving Netflix in January: Pineapple Express, Mary Poppins Returns, and more
Hard to top the New Year's Eve devastation on Netflix, when popular offerings like The Office and Gossip Girl are Thanos-snapped away from their longtime streaming home, but January brings even more gems leaving Netflix, especially on the film front.
New Year's Day will be the last chance for subscribers to enjoy the iconic introduction to '90s action hero Jean-Claude Van Damme that is Bloodsport. Halfway through the month former Oscar contenders like Mary Poppins Returns, The Master, A Serious Man, and Dallas Buyers Club will be gone as well.
On the TV side of things, the first big loss is the first four seasons of Showtime’s historical drama The Tudors. Later, the popular Waco limited series from 2018 will disappear, as will the first five seasons of the Hallmark Channel series When Calls the Heart, which famously stars Lori Loughlin of Full House and real life college admissions scandal fame.
By the very end of the month, big hits like Pineapple Express as well as cult classics like A Thin Line Between Love & Hate will become unavailable on the service.
Check out the full list of what's leaving Netflix in Jan. below.
Leaving Jan. 1
Bloodsport (1988)
Leaving Jan. 3
QB1: Beyond the Lights: Season 2
Leaving Jan. 4
Mara (2017)
Leaving Jan. 5
The Monster (2016)
Leaving Jan. 7
The Tudors: Seasons 1-4
Leaving Jan. 8
Mary Poppins Returns
Leaving Jan. 14
Haven: Seasons 1-5
The Master
Leaving Jan. 15
A Serious Man
Dallas Buyers Club
Waco: Limited Series
Leaving Jan. 16
Friday Night Tykes: Seasons 1-4
Leaving Jan. 20
Fireplace 4K: Classic Crackling Fireplace from Fireplace for Your Home
Fireplace 4K: Crackling Birchwood from Fireplace for Your Home
Fireplace for Your Home: Season
Leaving Jan. 24
When Calls the Heart: Seasons 1-5
Leaving Jan. 26
We Are Your Friends
Leaving Jan. 29
Swiss Army Man
Leaving Jan. 30
The Hundred-Foot Journey
Leaving Jan. 31
A Thin Line Between Love & Hate
Braxton Family Values: Seasons 1-2
Death at a Funeral
Employee of the Month
For Colored Girls
Malicious
Mr. Deeds
Pineapple Express
