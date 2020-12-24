What's leaving Netflix in January: Pineapple Express, Mary Poppins Returns, and more

Hard to top the New Year's Eve devastation on Netflix, when popular offerings like The Office and Gossip Girl are Thanos-snapped away from their longtime streaming home, but January brings even more gems leaving Netflix, especially on the film front.

On the TV side of things, the first big loss is the first four seasons of Showtime’s historical drama The Tudors. Later, the popular Waco limited series from 2018 will disappear, as will the first five seasons of the Hallmark Channel series When Calls the Heart, which famously stars Lori Loughlin of Full House and real life college admissions scandal fame.

By the very end of the month, big hits like Pineapple Express as well as cult classics like A Thin Line Between Love & Hate will become unavailable on the service.

Check out the full list of what's leaving Netflix in Jan. below.

Leaving Jan. 1

Bloodsport (1988)

Leaving Jan. 3

QB1: Beyond the Lights: Season 2

Leaving Jan. 4

Mara (2017)

Leaving Jan. 5

The Monster (2016)

Leaving Jan. 7

The Tudors: Seasons 1-4

Leaving Jan. 8

Mary Poppins Returns

Leaving Jan. 14

Haven: Seasons 1-5

The Master

Leaving Jan. 15

A Serious Man

Dallas Buyers Club

Waco: Limited Series

Leaving Jan. 16

Friday Night Tykes: Seasons 1-4

Leaving Jan. 20

Fireplace 4K: Classic Crackling Fireplace from Fireplace for Your Home

Fireplace 4K: Crackling Birchwood from Fireplace for Your Home

Fireplace for Your Home: Season

Leaving Jan. 24

When Calls the Heart: Seasons 1-5

Leaving Jan. 26

We Are Your Friends

Leaving Jan. 29

Swiss Army Man

Leaving Jan. 30

The Hundred-Foot Journey

Leaving Jan. 31

A Thin Line Between Love & Hate

Braxton Family Values: Seasons 1-2

Death at a Funeral

Employee of the Month

For Colored Girls

Malicious

Mr. Deeds

Pineapple Express