What's leaving Netflix in February 2023: Shutter Island, Sorry To Bother You, One Piece seasons, more

Check out the full list of movies and TV shows leaving the streaming service next month.
By Christian Holub January 27, 2023 at 10:00 AM EST
It's that time again. As January winds down and February approaches, we now know what movies and TV shows will be cycling off of Netflix next month. Thankfully, this isn't too long of a list. But it's always good to know in case you want to get one last watch in before they're gone.

Shutter Island, for instance, leaves Netflix in February, which is important to know for anyone eagerly anticipating Leonardo DiCaprio's upcoming reunion with Martin Scorsese in Killers of the Flower Moon. Boots Riley's debut feature Sorry To Bother You is also leaving, just as the director gears up for his upcoming show I'm a Virgo later this year.

The first four seasons of the popular pirate anime One Piece are leaving, so if you want to revisit the early story beats ahead of Netflix's upcoming live-action adaptation, now's the time.

Check out the full list of shows and movies leaving Netflix in February below.

Leaving Feb. 3

Dragonheart: Vengeance

Leaving Feb. 4

The Paper Tigers

Leaving Feb. 7

H2O: Just Add Water: Seasons 2-3

Leaving Feb. 9

Versailles: Seasons 1-2

Leaving Feb. 11

One Piece: Alabasta

One Piece: East Blue

One Piece: Enter Chopper at the Winter Island

One Piece: Entering into the Grand Line

Leaving Feb. 14

Monster High: Electrified

Leaving Feb. 15

The Forest

Mr. Right

Term Life

Leaving Feb. 17

No Escape Room

Leaving Feb. 21

Bert Kreischer: The Machine

Leaving Feb. 24

Sin senos sí hay paraíso: Seasons 1-3

Leaving Feb. 25

Zach Galifianakis: Live at the Purple Onion

Leaving Feb. 28

Air Force One

Cake

Coach Carter

Margin Call

Scream 4

Shutter Island

Sorry to Bother You

Walking Tall

