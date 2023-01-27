What's leaving Netflix in February 2023: Shutter Island, Sorry To Bother You, One Piece seasons, more
It's that time again. As January winds down and February approaches, we now know what movies and TV shows will be cycling off of Netflix next month. Thankfully, this isn't too long of a list. But it's always good to know in case you want to get one last watch in before they're gone.
Shutter Island, for instance, leaves Netflix in February, which is important to know for anyone eagerly anticipating Leonardo DiCaprio's upcoming reunion with Martin Scorsese in Killers of the Flower Moon. Boots Riley's debut feature Sorry To Bother You is also leaving, just as the director gears up for his upcoming show I'm a Virgo later this year.
The first four seasons of the popular pirate anime One Piece are leaving, so if you want to revisit the early story beats ahead of Netflix's upcoming live-action adaptation, now's the time.
Check out the full list of shows and movies leaving Netflix in February below.
Leaving Feb. 3
Dragonheart: Vengeance
Leaving Feb. 4
The Paper Tigers
Leaving Feb. 7
H2O: Just Add Water: Seasons 2-3
Leaving Feb. 9
Versailles: Seasons 1-2
Leaving Feb. 11
One Piece: Alabasta
One Piece: East Blue
One Piece: Enter Chopper at the Winter Island
One Piece: Entering into the Grand Line
Leaving Feb. 14
Monster High: Electrified
Leaving Feb. 15
The Forest
Mr. Right
Term Life
Leaving Feb. 17
No Escape Room
Leaving Feb. 21
Bert Kreischer: The Machine
Leaving Feb. 24
Sin senos sí hay paraíso: Seasons 1-3
Leaving Feb. 25
Zach Galifianakis: Live at the Purple Onion
Leaving Feb. 28
Air Force One
Cake
Coach Carter
Margin Call
Scream 4
Shutter Island
Sorry to Bother You
Walking Tall
Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.
Related content:
Comments