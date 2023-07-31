What's leaving Netflix in August 2023: Mean Girls, Sleepless in Seattle, Les Misérables, and more
It's almost time to turn a new page on the calendar, which means it's also time for Netflix to announce the movies and TV shows that will soon be leaving the streaming service.
August will mark your last opportunity to fall in love with Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks all over again in Nora Ephron's Sleepless in Seattle. There are also only a few weeks left to hear Hugh Jackman, Anne Hathaway, and Russell Crowe sing in Les Misérables, as well as the Plastics performing "Jingle Bell Rock" when Mean Girls exits the streamer at the end of the month.
Check out the full list of TV and movie titles saying goodbye to Netflix in August.
Leaving Aug. 12
Knightfall: Seasons 1-2
Leaving Aug. 14
Winx Club: Seasons 6-7
Leaving Aug. 15
Les Misérables
Leaving Aug. 24
Leaving Aug. 31
InuYasha the Movie: Affections Touching Across Time
InuYasha the Movie 2: The Castle Beyond the Looking Glass
InuYasha the Movie 3: Swords of an Honorable Ruler
InuYasha the Movie 4: Fire on the Mystic Island
Mean Girls
Moving Art: Seasons 1-3
Open Season
Open Season 2
Scream: Seasons 1-3
She's Gotta Have It
Sister, Sister: Seasons 1-6
Sleepless in Seattle
