Read on for the full list of movies and TV shows departing the streaming service soon.
By Wesley Stenzel July 31, 2023 at 11:00 AM EDT
It's almost time to turn a new page on the calendar, which means it's also time for Netflix to announce the movies and TV shows that will soon be leaving the streaming service.

August will mark your last opportunity to fall in love with Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks all over again in Nora Ephron's Sleepless in Seattle. There are also only a few weeks left to hear Hugh Jackman, Anne Hathaway, and Russell Crowe sing in Les Misérables, as well as the Plastics performing "Jingle Bell Rock" when Mean Girls exits the streamer at the end of the month.

Check out the full list of TV and movie titles saying goodbye to Netflix in August.

Tom Hanks in 'Sleepless in Seattle,' Anne Hathaway in 'Les Misérables,' and Lindsay Lohan in 'Mean Girls'
| Credit: TriStar Pictures/Everett, Universal Pictures/Everett, Paramount/Everett

Leaving Aug. 12

Knightfall: Seasons 1-2

Leaving Aug. 14

Winx Club: Seasons 6-7

Leaving Aug. 15

Les Misérables

Leaving Aug. 24

Jobs

Leaving Aug. 31

A Knight's Tale

If Beale Street Could Talk

InuYasha the Movie: Affections Touching Across Time

InuYasha the Movie 2: The Castle Beyond the Looking Glass

InuYasha the Movie 3: Swords of an Honorable Ruler

InuYasha the Movie 4: Fire on the Mystic Island

The Italian Job

Mean Girls

Moving Art: Seasons 1-3

Open Season

Open Season 2

Paranormal Activity

The Ring

Salt

Scream: Seasons 1-3

She's Gotta Have It

Sister, Sister: Seasons 1-6

Sleepless in Seattle

