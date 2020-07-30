Texas Chainsaw Massacre killer Leatherface says, 'Wear your mask'

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre franchise killer Leatherface is more famous for butchering people while wearing the cured skin of previous victims than for asking folks to act responsibly during a national health crisis. But the Lone Star State native and rustic butcher has issued an impassioned plea to the public to wear masks as incidents of coronavirus continue to spike around the country.

"People bitching it’s hard to breathe in a mask," says Mr. Face. "Try chasing some punk who comes on your property while breathing chainsaw smoke and with a bad leg, all while wearing a mask and a leather apron. I’ll grant you you’re not going to be able to scale any chainlink fences, but that’s why you have a chainsaw. It ain’t easy, but you’re no p---y. Wear your mask, killer."

Okay, so the masked maniac's words are actually the work of Dan Yeager, who played the character in 2013's Texas Chainsaw 3D and posted the message on his Facebook page on Wednesday. But, hey, it's still sound advice!!!

