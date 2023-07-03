Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, Robert De Niro's grandson, dies at 19

"I'm deeply distressed by the passing of my beloved grandson Leo," De Niro said in a statement to EW.

Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, grandson of actor Robert De Niro, has died. He was 19 years old.

"I'm deeply distressed by the passing of my beloved grandson Leo," De Niro tells EW on Monday in a statement provided by the Oscar winner's rep. "We're greatly appreciative of the condolences from everyone. We ask that we please be given privacy to grieve our loss of Leo."

In her own statement, Drena De Niro, mother to Leandro, says, "It is with immeasurable shock and sadness that we say goodbye to our beloved son Leo. We thank you for the outpouring of love and support and ask that we are given privacy at this time to process this inconsolable grief."

No further details are available at this time.

Drena De Niro; Leandro De Niro Rodriguez Drena De Niro and her son Leandro De Niro Rodriguez | Credit: Drena De Niro Instagram

Drena initially shared the news of her son's death on social media on Sunday. "My beautiful sweet angel," she wrote at the time. "I have loved you beyond words or description from the moment I felt you in my belly. You have been my joy my heart and all that was ever pure and real in my life."

"I wish I was with you right now," Drena continued. "I wish I was with you. I don't know how to live without you but I'll try to go on and spread the love and light that you so made me feel in getting to be your mama. You were so deeply loved and appreciated and I wish that love alone could have saved you."

She also tagged Carlos "Mare" Rodriguez, the father of Leandro, in her post. "I'm so sorry my baby," she concluded. "I'm so sorry @carlosmare. Rest in Peace and Eternal Paradise my darling boy."

Rodriguez, who is an artist and sculptor, did not address his son's death publicly, but he did post a blacked-out square on his Instagram page in the hours following the news.

De Niro Rodriguez had appeared in a few films opposite his mother, Drena, most notably the 2018 rendition of A Star Is Born in which they played mother-son duo Paulette and Leo Stone.

Leandro De Niro Rodriguez was one of Robert De Niro's four grandchildren and the only son of Drena. De Niro's other grandchildren are all the children of his son, Raphael. De Niro has five other children in addition to Raphael, 46, and Drena, 51 — twins Julian and Aaron, 27; Elliott, 25; Helen Grace, 11; and newborn daughter Gia Virginia.

