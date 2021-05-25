What happened Last Night in Soho? First trailer for Edgar Wright thriller teases a wild ride

We've seen what acclaimed director Edgar Wright can do with a comic book movie (Scott Pilgrim vs. the World), a soundtrack-fueled actioner (Baby Driver), aliens (The World's End), and zombies (Shaun of the Dead). Now, let's see what a psychological thriller from the mind of this filmmaker looks like in the first trailer for Last Night in Soho.

Focus Features dropped the full-length preview for the eagerly anticipated next effort from Wright, who assembled a cast that highlights Leave No Trace and Jojo Rabbit rising star Thomasin McKenzie, The Queen's Gambit Golden Globe winner Anya Taylor-Joy, House of the Dragon and Doctor Who star Matt Smith, Shadow and Bone's Jessie Mei Li, the great Terence Stamp, and the late Diana Rigg.

Last Night in Soho follows Eloise (McKenzie), a young aspiring fashion designer who has the mysterious ability to enter the 1960s where she meets her idol, a dazzling wannabe singer named Sandy (Taylor-Joy). Time travel, however, always comes with consequences. She doesn't just meet her idol, but she seems to be a passenger in Sandy's body. And by the looks of that hickey on her neck, it would appear that whatever happens to Sandy happens to Eloise.

This London is not what it appears to be, and "time seems to fall apart with shady consequences," according to an official plot description.

Actors Rita Tushingham, Michael Ajao, and Synnøve Karlsen also feature in the movie.

"It will feel very different to my other films," Wright told Empire in an interview published last year. "But I've always liked films which have a slow burn into something else, and a lot of my movies have that feeling. Last Night starts in a more psychological realm and then starts to get increasingly intense as it goes along. And I always like to gravitate towards making a film in genres I miss, and there's a certain type of psychological horror film that you got more in the '60s and '70s, that have something of an operatic nature. I'm using that kind of visual grammar."

Wright wrote the film with Krysty Wilson-Cairns (1917, Penny Dreadful). After delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Last Night in Soho is now scheduled for release in theaters this Oct. 22.

