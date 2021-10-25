TAYLOR-JOY: I love that Edgar directs in beats because I have a background as a ballet dancer. I naturally see scenes in beats. When I'm going through it in my head, I'm almost dancing a bit. And Edgar does the same thing with directing. Every one of my projects has presented me with a different kind of challenge or a different way of getting into character, and being able to be directed lyrically was a real pleasure for me. It melded both of my loves of dance and acting. I'm so proud of how much of our film is practical effects. We tried every different angle of how we could do it practically, and that, for the two of us as actors, was just so much fun. We just had a very sisterly bonds pretty immediately. There were many scenes where if Thomasin couldn't move, I couldn't move. If I don't move, Thomasin can't move. Getting into that almost meditative state with another actor where you're not just aware of what's happening in your body, you're acutely aware of what's happening in theirs, that was really fun for the both of us. We also just enjoyed having a sister in arms. We did a lot of night shoots on this very big movie. We were pretty tired most of the time. Having a friend to lean on was a good thing.