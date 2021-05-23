Last Night in Soho teaser features first footage from psychological thriller, trailer drop date

A just-released teaser for Last Night in Soho features the first footage from director Edgar Wright's mysterious psychological thriller. The teaser also announced that the movie's trailer will arrive on Tuesday.

Wright's follow-up to his 2017 hit heist movie Baby Driver stars Anya Taylor-Joy, Thomasin McKenzie, Matt Smith, and the late Diana Rigg, among others. Wright wrote the screenplay with Krysty Wilson-Cairns. Last Night in Soho will be released on Oct. 22.

Per the description, which accompanied the teaser on YouTube, the film is "about a young girl, passionate in fashion design, who is mysteriously able to enter the 1960s where she encounters her idol, a dazzling wannabe singer. But 1960s London is not what it appears, and time seems to fall apart with shady consequences…"

Last Night in Soho will be Wright's third film to appear in cinemas this year after the recent re-release of Scott Pilgrim vs. the World and his music documentary The Sparks Brothers, which is released June 18.

"I realized I had never made a film about central London — specifically Soho, somewhere I've spent a huge amount of time in the last 25 years," Wright previously told Empire magazine of the film. "With Hot Fuzz and Shaun of the Dead, you make movies about places you've lived in. This movie is about the London I've existed in."

Watch the teaser for Last Night in Soho above.