Edgar Wright's Last Night in Soho gets pushed back to April 2021

Director Edgar Wright has announced on Twitter that his new movie, Last Night in Soho, will now be released on April 23, 2021. The film was previously set for release in September of this year.

"Haunted by someone else’s past, but we’ll see you in the future..." Wright wrote. "It’s true, Last Night in Soho is not quite finished yet due to Covid-19. But, I'm excited for you all to experience it, at a big screen near you, on April 23, 2021."

Wright's follow-up to his 2017 hit heist movie Baby Driver is a psychological horror film which stars Anya Taylor-Joy, Thomasin McKenzie, Matt Smith, Michael Ajao, Synnøve Karlsen, Diana Rigg, Terence Stamp, and Rita Tushingham. Wright wrote the screenplay with Krysty Wilson-Cairns.

Wright announced on Twitter last week that his 2010 film Scott Pilgrim vs. the World would be returning to cinemas when it was safe for the film to be seen. The director revealed that "we were going to do this in August, but make no mistake, this will happen soon. #ScottPilgrim back on the big screen thanks to @DolbyCinema & @UniversalPics. Can't wait."