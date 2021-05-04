Shailene Woodley and Felicity Jones find connection decades apart in The Last Letter From Your Lover trailer

It's time to rediscover the art of letter writing.

On Tuesday, Netflix dropped the first trailer for upcoming romantic drama, The Last Letter From Your Lover.

Adapted from the novel by the same name by Jojo Moyes (also known for penning Me Before You), the upcoming dual-narrative drama stars Felicity Jones and Shailene Woodley and takes place in two different eras, following the lives and loves of Woodley's Jennifer Stirling, an American woman living in 1960s London and contemporary London journalist, Ellie Haworth (Jones). Though decades apart in age, the two women's lives are intertwined when Ellie stumbles across some heartbreakingly beautiful love letters addressed to Jennifer in the archives at the newspaper where she works.

Directed by Augustine Frizzell (Never Goin' Back, Euphoria), The Last Letter From Your Lover also stars Callum Turner (Fantastic Beasts) as troubled journalist Anthony O'Hare and Joe Alwyn (The Favourite) as the frightfully well-to-do, yet cold Laurence Stirling. Woodley's character, Jennifer, finds herself drawn to Anthony when he's assigned to cover her husband, Laurence.

"You witness a woman's journey in how she chooses to live her life," Woodley previously told EW of the role. "You recognize the struggles that come with being a woman, specifically in that time era, making decisions for herself and choosing a path that perhaps isn't the most well-worn, yet is the most fulfilling. There aren't a lot of stories about women who do make decisions for themselves even though there are serious consequences and repercussions."

Meanwhile, Ellie (Jones) embarks on a possible romance of her own when an endearing archivist (Nabhaan Rizwan) at the newspaper where she works helps her track down more letters between Anthony and Jennifer and discover the truth of what became of their love story.

The Last Letter From Your Lover arrives on Netflix, July 23. Watch the trailer above.

