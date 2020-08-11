The world's last Blockbuster Video is available to rent on Airbnb

The world's last Blockbuster Video is trying something new: Renting out its store as an overnight Airbnb.

The Blockbuster Video store in Bend, Ore., became the last store standing in the iconic video rental chain last year when the other final hold outs shuttered in Australia and Alaska.

Now it's doing a three-night stunt (unfortunately, open to local residents only) renting out the store, which has been decked out with a living room where guests can watch any movie they want (so long as the title isn't checked out, of course).

Image zoom Airbnb

Guests will be expected to keep the place relatively tidy and rewind their cassettes.

Last year, Sandi Harding, the general manager of the location in Bend, reacted to the news that her store was the last one. “Initially, my reaction was excitement and, ‘Oh my gosh.’ It was pretty exciting to know that we had outlasted everyone else,” she told Time. “But then as soon as I got excited, I also realized that someone is losing their job somewhere and that we’re losing another Blockbuster store. It’s just us left, which means that we’re just that much closer to being completely gone and that’s just so sad."

Blockbuster Video was a ubiquitous retail giant in the 1990s. Then, in 2000, its executives rejected a partnership with an upstart company called Netflix after its CEO, Reed Hastings, offered to run the chain's online operations. Hastings was “laughed out of the room” as one report put it. Blockbuster peaked in 2004 with an incredible 9,094 stores worldwide and then plummeted to declare bankruptcy in 2010.