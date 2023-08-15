Lars von Trier shares ad seeking girlfriend to be 'muse' for next film

Lars von Trier is forgoing Hinge for Instagram in an effort to find a "muse" for his next film.

The Melancholia director, who shared last year that he would be taking a break from Hollywood following his Parkinson's diagnosis, appears to have recently put out an ad on the social media platform seeking a girlfriend to be his "muse" and contended that he "should have a few decent films left in me."

"I don't know what I've dragged myself into this time, so before I drown myself in smug advertising, let me make a few things clear," von Trier began in the video. "I'm 67 years old. I have Parkinson's disease, OCD, and at the moment, controlled alcoholism. In short, with some luck, I should have a few decent films left in me."

"All this is as suggested meant as an old-school contact ad, where I, without knowing the least about social media, am looking for a female girlfriend slash muse," he continued. "And despite of all the whining, I still insist that on a good day, in the right company, I can be quite a charming partner." All inquires regarding the ad, the video continued, could be directed to bill.mrk.lars@gmail.com.

EW has reached out to von Trier's representatives, as well as the email provided, for clarification about the validity of the ad.

The Danish filmmaker confirmed to Variety last year that he would step away from his work, but said he hoped that his condition would improve. "It's a disease you can't take away; you can work with the symptoms, though," he said. "I just have to get used to that I shake and not be shameful in front of people. And then continue because what else should I do?" (Parkinson's is a progressive disorder that affects the nervous system and parts of the body controlled by the nerves. It can cause shaking, stiffness, and balance and coordination difficulty.)

Danish director Lars Von Trier poses on May 14, 2018 during a photocall for the film "The House that Jack Built" at the 71st edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP) (Photo credit should read ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images) Lars von Trier | Credit: ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty

As for the ad, the Nymphomaniac director was previously married to Bente Frøge and Cæcilia Holbek Trier. He previously made headlines in 2017 when Björk, who starred in his 2000 musical drama Dancer in the Dark, accused an unnamed Danish director of sexual harassment. Though she never identified the director, she has only appeared in a handful of films, and von Trier's is the only feature by a Danish director. Nonetheless, it prompted a denial from von Trier, who claimed he had "hugged" her. "If she thinks a hug is harassment, then I think I will not be able to succeed without touching my actors," he told a French publication at the time. "I did not touch her in the wrong places, I think." Björk continued to stand by her allegations.

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.