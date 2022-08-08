Filmmaker Lars von Trier diagnosed with Parkinson's disease

His production company Zentropa announced the news on Monday, adding that the director is in “good spirits and is being treated for his symptoms” while he continues to work.

Oscar-nominated Danish director Lars von Trier has been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.

On Monday, Zentropa — the production company that von Trier and producer Peter Aalbæk Jensen co-founded in 1992 — announced the news of his diagnosis with his blessing. In a statement obtained by multiple outlets, reps for Zentropa said the director, 66, is in "good spirits and is being treated for his symptoms" while he continues to work.

"In agreement with Lars von Trier, we want to inform you that Lars was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease just before the summer holidays," read the statement, according to reports.

Lars Von Trier poses on May 14, 2018 during a photocall for the film "The House that Jack Built" at the 71st edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France. Credit: ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images

The Danish filmmaker is currently working on finishing the upcoming third and final season of his The Kingdom series, titled The Kingdom Exodus. Zentropa confirmed that von Trier will still do press, albeit in a limited capacity, and plans on attending events to promote the series when it debuts on Aug. 31, beginning with the Venice Film Festival.

The Kingdom Exodus stars Alexander Skarsgård, Mikael Persbrandt, Lars Mikkelsen, Nikolaj Lie Kaas, Tuva Novotny, and David Dencik, and is co-written by von Trier and Niels Vørsel. Von Trier's previous work includes The House That Jack Built, Nymphomaniac, Melancholia, Dogville, and the 2000 musical Dancer in the Dark starring Björk.

Representatives for von Trier and Zentropa did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.