Lance Henriksen's 10 best performances

8. Scream 3 (2000)

Dewey (David Arquette), Gale (Courteney Cox), and Sidney (Neve Campbell) travel to Hollywood, where a new Ghostface killer is picking off the actors representing our heroic trio on the set of Stab 3: Return to Woodsboro, the series of films-within-the-films based upon the events of the original Scream. It's meta-overload to be sure, including "Parker Posey [playing Jennifer Jolie], a character based on Gale Weathers, the haughty TV-news personality portrayed by [Courteney Cox] in the first two Scream films," as EW's review explained, while Emily Mortimer (as Angelina Tyler) plays a potentially sinister stand-in for Sidney. Most notably, however, Lance Henriksen features prominently as John Milton, a lecherous studio head who may or may not be a facsimile of Harvey Weinstein.

Scream 3 is often dealt a short shrift by series fans and critics alike, but the flack is largely undeserving. Admittedly, it does not feel in tune with the rest of the series. Much of this disparity has to do with the then-recent Columbine tragedy, which led to a blink-and-you-missed-it industry-wide blackout on gratuitous bloodletting in films.

A significant chunk of the second half involves Jennifer and Gale teaming up to crack the case, and it is without doubt one of the highly entertaining passages in any of the Scream films. The duo's super-sleuthing leads to the film's most compelling thread, smuggled into the film via Henriksen's character and delivered with a quiet outrage by Craven.

As executive producer at Sunrise Studios, and the mastermind who greenlit the Stab films in the first place, Milton eventually confesses to various misdeeds after being confronted with damning evidence that the high-powered producer perpetrated a long-ago sexual assault upon Sidey's mother, an aspiring actress working under the name Rina Reynolds. Milton fires back in a monologue that was perhaps overlooked at the time but in recent years has adopted a chilling resonance:

"Hollywood is full of criminals whose careers are flourishing…Rina knew what [those parties] were. It was for girls like her to meet men. Men who could get them parts, if they made the right impression. Nothing happened to her that she didn't invite in one way or another, no matter what she said afterwards. Things got out of hand. Maybe they did take advantage of her. You know, maybe the sad truth is that this is not the city for innocents. No charges were brought, and the bottom line is that Rina Reynolds wouldn't play by the rules. You wanna get ahead in Hollywood? You gotta play the game or go home."

In light of the last six years, which has seen Weinstein's fall from grace and subsequent incarceration (and further trials), Henriksen's role here bears an almost nauseating realism to it. Speaking to the actor's depth, he manages to imbue Milton with a demented sympathy despite his horrible deeds. It is one of Henriksen's juiciest roles, and he's clearly relishing the opportunity to play a multi-faceted scumbag.

