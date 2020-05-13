Lance Armstrong shares his truth in trailer for Lance documentary

Lance Armstrong says he'll finally "speak his truth" in the first trailer for the documentary Lance.

The four-hour, two-part film will dive into the rise and fall of the disgraced cycling star, who at the top of his game from 1999 to 2005 won seven consecutive Tour de France. Titles which were later stripped after he admitted to using performance-enhancing drugs. It will also shed light on his battle against testicular cancer at age 25.

Other than Armstrong, director Marina Zenovich interviews members of his inner circle, teammates, and rivals to tell his story from every angle.

"I needed a nuclear meltdown and I got it," Armstrong says in the clip. "I'm going to tell you my truth."

The first part of the documentary will debut on Sunday, May 24 at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN. Followed by the conclusion on Sunday, May 31 at 9 p.m. ET.

Watch the trailer for the documentary in full above.