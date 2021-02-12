To All the Boys: Always and Forever type Movie genre Romantic Comedy

As the third and final To All the Boys I've Loved Before film hits Netflix, star Lana Condor is looking back on the franchise's journey. What began as a small film production has become a phenomenon, launching the careers of both Condor and her costar Noah Centineo, and helping to make Netflix the go-to destination for romantic comedies. "When we did the first movie, we made it in a very small capacity," says Condor. "We did not have nearly the budget that you might think we did. We were always in one place, Vancouver, and our sets were really small. So to go from that to traveling the world to shoot the third film and seeing where we came from is so unbelievable and so humbling."

The third film shot in Vancouver, as per usual, but added New York and Korea to the list. (It should be noted that To All the Boys: Always and Forever was filmed before COVID-19.) "I'm always shocked at how much this whole franchise means to me and I'm always shocked to see where we came from," continues Condor. "Shooting in Times Square was so dreamy. It was an amazing, amazing experience."

Image zoom Credit: Katie Yu/Netflix

At the heart of the franchise, however, is the chemistry between Condor's Lara Jean Covey and Centineo's Peter Kavinsky. It's something that's certainly grown with time, but that was pretty immediate when they met. "The best part about working with Noah is that we speak the same language," says Condor. "We've always been that way in our personal lives so in acting, I think we're on the same wavelength. I really love working with him. When you find an actor that you can really listen to and connect with and everything else kind of falls away, that's your ideal costar."

Now, looking back on their time together, Condor laughs, saying, "We've worked together for what feels like forever." Or at least, always and forever. (Sorry.)

To All the Boys: Always and Forever is available on Netflix now.

