Lana Condor, Noah Centineo are reading To All the Boys scenes to raise money for Black Lives Matter
To All The Boys I've Loved Before
- Movie
Lara Jean Covey and Peter Kavinsky are ready to do some good.
After filming three movies together — the last of which hasn't come out yet — To All the Boys I've Loved Before (and To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You) costars Lana Condor and Noah Centineo are reuniting virtually. On Monday, Jenny Han, the author of the To All the Boys I've Loved Before book series, tweeted that the two actors will meet on Condor's YouTube page on Tuesday at 3 p.m. ET for a To All the Boys table read of "all of your favorite scenes." (Fingers crossed for the final scene of the sequel! But wait ... does the virtual aspect of this reunion knock out the pocket spin as an option?!)
Condor and Centineo have partnered with Favored Nations for the live event, which will also feature a Q&A with Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors and will raise money for the Black Lives Matter movement.
See Han's tweet below.
Related content:
To All The Boys I've Loved Before
|type
|
|mpaa
|
|director
|
Comments