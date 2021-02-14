Lana Condor explains why she's happy with Lara Jean's ending in To All The Boys: Always and Forever

Warning: This post contains spoilers from To All The Boys: Always and Forever.

The To All The Boys franchise might have come to an end, but Lara Jean Covey's (Lana Condor) life is just beginning. In the third and final film, To All The Boys: Always and Forever, Lara Jean and Peter (Noah Centineo) graduated high school and began the next chapter of their lives, together ... but apart. When Lara Jean wasn't accepted to Stanford, she unexpectedly fell in love with NYU, and in the end, even though it meant putting thousands of miles between her and Peter, she chose to head to New York.

"I'm very happy [with her ending]," says Lana Condor. "I had a conversation with [director Michael [Fimognari] about the last shot of the movie. That was so important to him that it was really tight on just Lara Jean in this new world because he wanted to make sure that the ending was like, 'She's a woman now and she can go out and do anything that she wants and achieve anything that she wants.'"

It was a pivotal moment for Lara Jean's evolution, from the girl who used to sit in her room and fantasize about her future just two movies ago. "This girl used to be so scared to talk about her feelings to anyone and now seeing her at the end in this big city and no one else is there, it was so important to Michael and to me," Condor continues. "I'm very grateful that they gave her her due as a young woman. That's something I was advocating for, I was like, 'Listen, love is awesome but I really need this movie to be about Lara Jean becoming the woman that I know she can be. I want her to show growth and I want her to just fully occupy her space and be ready for this world.' And everyone was on board and they wanted that as well so I am happy with how it ended."

As for Condor's ending, her final day of filming actually took place in Korea. "That was the hardest day when I wrapped," she says. "I wrapped in Korea so it was like 4 a.m. But I don't think it will hit me until the movie is out. I feel like I've made my peace with this ending, something that's taken up a huge part of my life, but I don't think it will actually hit me until it's out and then I'm going to cry for days."

To All The Boys: Always and Forever is streaming on Netflix now.