Death-drop over Laganja Estranja's killer 'Poison Ivy' tribute to Uma Thurman
EW exclusively premieres Laganja's recreation of Thurman's legendary Batman & Robin villain in the music video for her new song. "She's a strong female, quite like myself!"
Come on, Laganja Estranja! Let's get poisoning!
Just in time for Halloween, things are getting spooky, ooky, kooky, and creepy in the RuPaul's Drag Race alum's stunning "Poison Ivy" music video, which EW can exclusively reveal below as a fierce tribute to Uma Thurman's legendary villain from the 1997 blockbuster Batman & Robin.
Shot in Atlanta by directors Ryan Snow and Amy Little earlier this year, the video sees Laganja gyrating, dropping, and, of course, puffing on her beloved cannabis in various industrial locales bathed in neon colors — all while she raps about her infectious bodily touch.
Her tribute to Thurman's villainess includes a recreation of the actress' notable crimson hairstyle, but the outfit has a signature Laganja twist: It's marijuana leaves, of course!
"I chose the character Poison Ivy because of her relationship to mother nature. As an avid cannabis activist and someone who uses plant medicine to better my life daily, I felt I could really relate to her. I was also drawn to the character because she is both a villain and superhero. The lines are blurred, much like the lines in my life," Laganja exclusively tells EW. "As the defender of the Green, a force that connects all plant life, Ivy finds a place that allows her to be her best self and connect with earth as opposed to people — representing the transformative power of plants."
Thurman's turn in the Joel Schumacher-directed movie (which also starred George Clooney as Batman) was derided at the time, though its campy flair has since been celebrated as a cult favorite — particularly from those within the LGBTQIA+ community.
"Specifically, Uma Thurman's character had a crazy transition herself to becoming an incredible showgirl, finding the confidence in her super-ego, after previously only being able to interact with plants," Laganja, who in June came out as trans in an exclusive interview with EW, continues. "I also chose this character because she's a strong female, quite like myself!"
Leading up to her coming-out interview, Laganja rose to prominence on season 6 of RuPaul's Drag Race. She later returned to the show as a lip-sync assassin on a July episode of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 6, which earned rave reactions from fans as one of the best entrances (and lip-syncs) in the show's history.
"Poison Ivy" is available now on all streaming platforms. Watch EW's exclusive reveal of the music video — as well as shots showing off Laganja's transformation into Thurman's Batman villain — above.
Subscribe to EW's BINGE podcast for full recaps of RuPaul's Drag Race, including our new season diving into all five All Stars seasons, featuring exclusive interviews with Jujubee, Alexis Mateo, Shea Couleé, Alaska, Detox, BenDeLaCreme, Kennedy Davenport, and more. And be sure to catch up on our BINGE recaps of RuPaul's Drag Race seasons 1-13 with Symone, Jaida Essence Hall, Trixie Mattel, Katya, Peppermint, Bianca Del Rio, Bob the Drag Queen, Sasha Velour, and more!
Related content:
Episode Recaps
- The Power of the Dog cinematographer Ari Wegner on capturing the film's grand spaces and intimate moments
- Death-drop over Laganja Estranja's killer 'Poison Ivy' tribute to Uma Thurman
- Wesley Snipes is ready to turn the page
- Watch Dune stars discuss their 'magical' collaboration and the meaning of the spice
Comments