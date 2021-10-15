Death-drop over Laganja Estranja's killer 'Poison Ivy' tribute to Uma Thurman

EW exclusively premieres Laganja's recreation of Thurman's legendary Batman & Robin villain in the music video for her new song. "She's a strong female, quite like myself!"

Come on, Laganja Estranja! Let's get poisoning!

Just in time for Halloween, things are getting spooky, ooky, kooky, and creepy in the RuPaul's Drag Race alum's stunning "Poison Ivy" music video, which EW can exclusively reveal below as a fierce tribute to Uma Thurman's legendary villain from the 1997 blockbuster Batman & Robin.

Shot in Atlanta by directors Ryan Snow and Amy Little earlier this year, the video sees Laganja gyrating, dropping, and, of course, puffing on her beloved cannabis in various industrial locales bathed in neon colors — all while she raps about her infectious bodily touch.

Laganja Estranja Laganja Estranja honors Uma Thurman in 'Poison Ivy' music video. | Credit: Daniel Turner for Southeast Creative

Her tribute to Thurman's villainess includes a recreation of the actress' notable crimson hairstyle, but the outfit has a signature Laganja twist: It's marijuana leaves, of course!

"I chose the character Poison Ivy because of her relationship to mother nature. As an avid cannabis activist and someone who uses plant medicine to better my life daily, I felt I could really relate to her. I was also drawn to the character because she is both a villain and superhero. The lines are blurred, much like the lines in my life," Laganja exclusively tells EW. "As the defender of the Green, a force that connects all plant life, Ivy finds a place that allows her to be her best self and connect with earth as opposed to people — representing the transformative power of plants."

Laganja Estranja 'RuPaul's Drag Race' star Laganja Estranja gets poisoning in 'Poison Ivy' music video. | Credit: Daniel Turner for Southeast Creative

Thurman's turn in the Joel Schumacher-directed movie (which also starred George Clooney as Batman) was derided at the time, though its campy flair has since been celebrated as a cult favorite — particularly from those within the LGBTQIA+ community.

"Specifically, Uma Thurman's character had a crazy transition herself to becoming an incredible showgirl, finding the confidence in her super-ego, after previously only being able to interact with plants," Laganja, who in June came out as trans in an exclusive interview with EW, continues. "I also chose this character because she's a strong female, quite like myself!"

Laganja Estranja Laganja Estranja as Uma Thurman in the 'Poison Ivy' music video. | Credit: Daniel Turner for Southeast Creative; Christine Loss/Warner Bros.

Leading up to her coming-out interview, Laganja rose to prominence on season 6 of RuPaul's Drag Race. She later returned to the show as a lip-sync assassin on a July episode of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 6, which earned rave reactions from fans as one of the best entrances (and lip-syncs) in the show's history.

Laganja Estranja Laganja Estranja in the 'Poison Ivy' music video. | Credit: Daniel Turner for Southeast Creative

"Poison Ivy" is available now on all streaming platforms. Watch EW's exclusive reveal of the music video — as well as shots showing off Laganja's transformation into Thurman's Batman villain — above.

