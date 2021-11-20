Buon compleanno to Adam Driver.

Lady Gaga shared some birthday well-wishes to her House of Gucci costar on Friday, recalling their time together on the set of the buzzy new Ridley Scott film.

"Happy Birthday to someone I feel so proud to know," the singer wrote alongside a behind-the-scenes photo of her and Driver. "I hope you have the best day, I'm the lucky actress who got to learn from you and lead with you every day. Shoutout to all your fans! I know why they adore you, it's cuz you're the best! (and you're a weirdo like me)."

No kidding: At House of Gucci's New York premiere this week, Driver told EW that he and Gaga improvised some animalistic noises in their wild sex scene in the film.

"We were feeling it, so to speak! Everything I say sounds like a double entendre, but we winged it!" the Oscar-nominated actor said with a laugh. "I will say also, at that point, we had been shooting for a month, so we felt very comfortable to go where we needed to go."

House of Gucci Lady Gaga and Adam Driver at the U.K. premiere of 'House of Gucci' | Credit: Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images

Both Driver and Gaga have received stellar reviews for their work in the film as fashion empire heir Maurizio Gucci and his wife Patrizia Reggiani, who was convicted for hiring an assassin to shoot him following the disintegration of their marriage. Gaga, in particular, has been garnering Oscars buzz for her performance, though reviews of the film overall have been mixed.

"Is #HouseOfGucci a 'good' movie?" EW's Leah Greenblatt wrote in a reaction to the film on Twitter. "In many ways it's a mess, but the costumes and the camp accents ('GOOTCH-eeee') and the pure bonkers Ridley Scott melodrama of it all still felt like a balm for my weary sweatpants soul."

She added, "And if Gaga is not strictly Best Actress material, she is still the soul and tiny-espresso-cup spirit of the film."

House of Gucci crosses into theaters Nov. 24.

