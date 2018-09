She’s ridden a dolly into an elevator, scooted through a parking lot in a shopping cart, galloped across the AMAs red carpet atop a mechanical horse, and even flown the length of a New York City building in an airborne dress, but now Lady Gaga — queen of pop and ridiculous forms of transportation — is taking to the water for her next mobility venture. Arriving Thursday in the Italian city of Venice ahead of Friday’s world premiere for her upcoming movie A Star Is Born, Gaga posed for a diva-sized photo op while riding a boat through the Adriatic Sea. Dive into the delectably extra photos in the gallery ahead.