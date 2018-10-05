All of Lady Gaga's looks on the A Star Is Born press tour

We just wanted to take another look at them.

Mary Sollosi
and Lauren Morgan
October 05, 2018 at 08:30 AM EDT
<p>Her role in Bradley Cooper&#8217;s&nbsp;<em><a href="https://ew.com/creative-work/a-star-is-born/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">A Star Is Born</a>&nbsp;</em>marks <a href="https://ew.com/tag/lady-gaga/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Lady Gaga</a>&#8216;s first foray into leading lady-dom, and the singer-turned-actress is certainly dressing for the occasion.&nbsp;A <a href="https://ew.com/music/lady-gaga-fashion-evolution/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">style chameleon</a> ever since she first burst onto the zeitgeist (wearing a homemade disco-mirrored bra), she has embraced this new phase in her career through her wardrobe, going full Hollywood glam on one press-tour stop after another (starting with the film&#8217;s August premiere at the Venice Film Festival, pictured). Check out everything she&#8217;s worn while promoting the (<a href="https://ew.com/movies/2018/08/31/a-star-is-born-movie-reviews-venice-film-festival-reactions/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Oscar-bound?</a>) musical drama, ahead.&nbsp;</p>
A style star is reborn

Her role in Bradley Cooper’s A Star Is Born marks Lady Gaga‘s first foray into leading lady-dom, and the singer-turned-actress is certainly dressing for the occasion. A style chameleon ever since she first burst onto the zeitgeist (wearing a homemade disco-mirrored bra), she has embraced this new phase in her career through her wardrobe, going full Hollywood glam on one press-tour stop after another (starting with the film’s August premiere at the Venice Film Festival, pictured). Check out everything she’s worn while promoting the (Oscar-bound?) musical drama, ahead. 

FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/AFP/Getty Images
<p>The singer was spotted in Paris a few days before the film&#8217;s Venice debut wearing this belted red dress with puffy sleeves and a tie at the neck.&nbsp;</p>
In Paris — Aug. 27, 2018

The singer was spotted in Paris a few days before the film’s Venice debut wearing this belted red dress with puffy sleeves and a tie at the neck. 

Marc Piasecki/GC Images
<p>Out and about in Paris wearing an embellished blue trench and sky-high platform-heeled boots, Gaga reminded us of her earlier, edgy style.&nbsp;</p>
In Paris — Aug. 28, 2018

Out and about in Paris wearing an embellished blue trench and sky-high platform-heeled boots, Gaga reminded us of her earlier, edgy style. 

Marc Piasecki/GC Images
<p>Gaga brought the drama with platinum hair and a long black leather coat in Paris.&nbsp;</p>
In Paris — Aug. 29, 2018

Gaga brought the drama with platinum hair and a long black leather coat in Paris. 

Marc Piasecki/GC Images
<p>The star looked sweet in a fitted orange dress and her hair pinned in tight Victory rolls, which would resurface later that day&#8230;&nbsp;</p>
In Paris — Aug. 30, 2018

The star looked sweet in a fitted orange dress and her hair pinned in tight Victory rolls, which would resurface later that day… 

Marc Piasecki/GC Images
<p>Nobody can say Gaga doesn&#8217;t know how to make an entrance. The star sailed up to the Venice Film Festival &mdash; yes, <a href="https://ew.com/movies/lady-gaga-venice-boat-photos/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">literally sailed</a> &mdash; in a water taxi, wearing the same retro hairstyle she was spotted in earlier that day in France, a black bustier dress by Jonathan Simkhai, and black stilettos, with a single red flower in her hand.&nbsp;</p>
Arriving at the Venice Film Festival — Aug. 30, 2018

Nobody can say Gaga doesn’t know how to make an entrance. The star sailed up to the Venice Film Festival — yes, literally sailed — in a water taxi, wearing the same retro hairstyle she was spotted in earlier that day in France, a black bustier dress by Jonathan Simkhai, and black stilettos, with a single red flower in her hand. 

Jacopo Raule/GC Images
<p>Having a major Marilyn moment at the film&#8217;s Venice photocall, Gaga opted for a full-skirted white dress. &nbsp;</p>
At the A Star Is Born photocall at the Venice Film Festival — Aug. 31, 2018

Having a major Marilyn moment at the film’s Venice photocall, Gaga opted for a full-skirted white dress.  

Elisabetta A. Villa/WireImage
<p>And now for the main event! The diva hit the carpet for the film&#8217;s premiere wearing this fluffy, feathery,&nbsp;<em>fabulous&nbsp;</em>pale pink&nbsp;Valentino haute couture gown.&nbsp;</p>
At the world premiere of A Star Is Born at the Venice Film Festival, August 31, 2018

And now for the main event! The diva hit the carpet for the film’s premiere wearing this fluffy, feathery, fabulous pale pink Valentino haute couture gown. 

John Rasimus/Barcroft Media via Getty Images
<p>Gaga dropped in on EW&#8217;s Must List party at TIFF in a glamorous sequined silver sheath.&nbsp;</p>
At EW's Must List party at the Toronto International Film Festival — Sept. 8, 2018

Gaga dropped in on EW’s Must List party at TIFF in a glamorous sequined silver sheath. 

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
<p>The star wore this one-shouldered deep red velvet gown by Ralph and Russo for the film&#8217;s TIFF press conference.&nbsp;</p>
At the A Star Is Born press conference at the Toronto International Film Festival — Sept. 9, 2018

The star wore this one-shouldered deep red velvet gown by Ralph and Russo for the film’s TIFF press conference. 

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
<p>For the Toronto premiere, Gaga opted for a fitted black Armani Priv&eacute; gown, with a sheer black veil that she flipped back around her shoulders into a cape. She topped it off with a sequined hat and Chopard earrings.&nbsp;</p>
At the North American premiere of A Star Is Born at the Toronto International Film Festival — Sept. 9, 2018

For the Toronto premiere, Gaga opted for a fitted black Armani Privé gown, with a sheer black veil that she flipped back around her shoulders into a cape. She topped it off with a sequined hat and Chopard earrings. 

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
<p>After the TIFF premiere, Gaga kept her sparkly hat but changed into this structural black velvet dress, lined in pale pink, by Ralph and Russo.&nbsp;</p>
At a post-screening event at the Toronto International Film Festival — Sept. 9, 2018

After the TIFF premiere, Gaga kept her sparkly hat but changed into this structural black velvet dress, lined in pale pink, by Ralph and Russo. 

George Pimentel/Getty Images
<p>When the film made its Hollywood debut, Gaga gleamed in custom Givenchy with a cape and train.&nbsp;</p>
At the Los Angeles premiere of A Star Is Born — Sept 24, 2018

When the film made its Hollywood debut, Gaga gleamed in custom Givenchy with a cape and train. 

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
<p>The star hit London in September in a belted black leather coat paired with over-the-knee black wedge boots.&nbsp;</p>
In London — Sept. 26, 2018

The star hit London in September in a belted black leather coat paired with over-the-knee black wedge boots. 

Ricky Vigil/GC Images
<p>For an appearance on&nbsp;<em>The Graham Norton Show</em>, the singer wore a bright red off-the-shoulder Carolina Herrera gown with dramatic full sleeves.&nbsp;</p>
Filming The Graham Norton Show in — Sept. 27, 2018

For an appearance on The Graham Norton Show, the singer wore a bright red off-the-shoulder Carolina Herrera gown with dramatic full sleeves. 

Matt Crossick/PA Images via Getty Images
<p>Gaga looked positively royal at the film&#8217;s U.K. premiere in gilded Alexander McQueen with puffed sleeves and a high ruffled neck.&nbsp;</p>
At the U.K. premiere of A Star Is Born — Sept. 27, 2018

Gaga looked positively royal at the film’s U.K. premiere in gilded Alexander McQueen with puffed sleeves and a high ruffled neck. 

Dave J Hogan/Getty Images
<p>The diva&#8217;s silvery hair contrasted with her all-black ensemble at Paris Fashion Week in September.&nbsp;</p>
At Paris Fashion Week — Sept. 28, 2018

The diva’s silvery hair contrasted with her all-black ensemble at Paris Fashion Week in September. 

Marc Piasecki/WireImage
