All of Lady Gaga's looks on the A Star Is Born press tour

A style star is reborn
FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/AFP/Getty Images
In Paris — Aug. 27, 2018
Marc Piasecki/GC Images
In Paris — Aug. 28, 2018
Marc Piasecki/GC Images
In Paris — Aug. 29, 2018
Marc Piasecki/GC Images
In Paris — Aug. 30, 2018
Marc Piasecki/GC Images
Arriving at the Venice Film Festival — Aug. 30, 2018
Jacopo Raule/GC Images
At the A Star Is Born photocall at the Venice Film Festival — Aug. 31, 2018
Elisabetta A. Villa/WireImage
At the world premiere of A Star Is Born at the Venice Film Festival, August 31, 2018
John Rasimus/Barcroft Media via Getty Images
At EW's Must List party at the Toronto International Film Festival — Sept. 8, 2018
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
At the A Star Is Born press conference at the Toronto International Film Festival — Sept. 9, 2018
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
At the North American premiere of A Star Is Born at the Toronto International Film Festival — Sept. 9, 2018
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
At a post-screening event at the Toronto International Film Festival — Sept. 9, 2018
George Pimentel/Getty Images
At the Los Angeles premiere of A Star Is Born — Sept 24, 2018
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
In London — Sept. 26, 2018
Ricky Vigil/GC Images
Filming The Graham Norton Show in — Sept. 27, 2018
Matt Crossick/PA Images via Getty Images
At the U.K. premiere of A Star Is Born — Sept. 27, 2018
Dave J Hogan/Getty Images
At Paris Fashion Week — Sept. 28, 2018
Marc Piasecki/WireImage
1 of 17
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
7 of 17 Elisabetta A. Villa/WireImage
At the A Star Is Born photocall at the Venice Film Festival — Aug. 31, 2018
Advertisement
8 of 17 John Rasimus/Barcroft Media via Getty Images
At the world premiere of A Star Is Born at the Venice Film Festival, August 31, 2018
Advertisement
9 of 17 Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
At EW's Must List party at the Toronto International Film Festival — Sept. 8, 2018
Advertisement
10 of 17 Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
At the A Star Is Born press conference at the Toronto International Film Festival — Sept. 9, 2018
Advertisement
11 of 17 Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
At the North American premiere of A Star Is Born at the Toronto International Film Festival — Sept. 9, 2018
Advertisement
12 of 17 George Pimentel/Getty Images
At a post-screening event at the Toronto International Film Festival — Sept. 9, 2018
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
15 of 17 Matt Crossick/PA Images via Getty Images
Filming The Graham Norton Show in — Sept. 27, 2018
Advertisement
Advertisement