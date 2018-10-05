All of Lady Gaga's looks on the A Star Is Born press tour

Her role in Bradley Cooper’s A Star Is Born marks Lady Gaga‘s first foray into leading lady-dom, and the singer-turned-actress is certainly dressing for the occasion. A style chameleon ever since she first burst onto the zeitgeist (wearing a homemade disco-mirrored bra), she has embraced this new phase in her career through her wardrobe, going full Hollywood glam on one press-tour stop after another (starting with the film’s August premiere at the Venice Film Festival, pictured). Check out everything she’s worn while promoting the (Oscar-bound?) musical drama, ahead.