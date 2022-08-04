Her silhouette dances with Joaquin Phoenix's in the preview for the upcoming DC movie.

Lady Gaga is headed from Chromatica to Gotham City.

The pop icon confirmed Thursday that she has officially joined the Joker sequel Folie à Deux, sharing a short video that shows her silhouette dancing with that of Joaquin Phoenix, who won an Oscar for his role in the first film.

EW previously confirmed in June that Lady Gaga was in talks to join the project (rumored to be a musical) as an alternate version of Batman series villainess Harley Quinn, who was brought to the big screen by Margot Robbie in several DC titles over the years.

Robbie will retain her role as the character in other projects, however, with a source telling EW that the Joker sequel will be set in a different universe with different characters.

Phillips posted an image of the sequel script in early June, revealing the film's French subtitle. The phrase translates to "shared psychosis" in English, often referring to a psychiatric condition involving delusions shared between a pair of people — many have speculated the condition would exist between the Joker and Quinn in the new film.

Lady Gaga attends the 2022 New York Film Critics Circle Awards at TAO Downtown on March 16, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images) ; Joker trailer Joaquin Phoenix FRAMEGRAB Lady Gaga will star with Joaquin Phoenix in the 'Joker' sequel 'Folie à Deux.' | Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty; Warner Bros.

Before winning Phoenix a Best Actor Academy Award and grossing $1 billion at the global box office, the Joker debuted to positive reviews on the 2019 festival circuit. Its plot follows Phoenix as Arthur Fleck, a clown and aspiring stand-up comic who sends Gotham City into a period of darkness and violence after transforming himself into the legendary DC antagonist.

Gaga joins the project after her critically lauded turn in the 2021 drama House of Gucci and after making her leading-lady debut in 2018's A Star Is Born, for which she was nominated for Best Actress at the Oscars.

Joker: Folie à Deux hits theaters Oct. 4, 2024.

