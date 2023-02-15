Lady Gaga reveals Joker sequel first look image — in character — with Joaquin Phoenix

The Oscar-winning pop diva is expected to play Harley Quinn opposite Phoenix in the musical sequel to Todd Phillips' hit 2019 film.

An iconic, rather, the most iconic DC cinematic blonde once said, "A kiss can be deadlier if you mean it." And it looks like another flaxen vixen, Lady Gaga, is in the mood to kill and tell.

Both Gaga and director Todd Phillips shared an image from Joker: Folie à Deux, the upcoming musical sequel to the 2019 film. In the image Gaga is in character staring maniacally at Joaquin Phoenix, her lips tainted by his smeared clown make-up. Phillips captioned his post, "Happy Valentine's Day."

Phoenix won the Best Actor Oscar for his tour de force performance as Arthur Fleck, the man who would become known and feared as the titular Joker. Though Phillips' film had loose ties to the Batman lore, it was still set in Gotham City and made reference to the Wayne family. However, Warner Bros. has yet to confirm Gaga as Joker's gal Friday Harley Quinn.

Should the Lady take on the role of Harleen Quinzel (don't you love how comic book writers work backwards from an alter ego?), Gaga's take on the character would likely exist in a different universe than the one portrayed by Margot Robbie in the currently under construction/destruction DC Cinematic Universe.

News of the House of Gucci thesp being cast in the film broke last summer, but not much else is known about the sequel. Folie à Deux, meaning "madness shared by two" and refering to a state of psychosis shared by two individuals, promises to be a musical set in the supervillain jail Arkham Asylum. Catherine Keener has also joined in on the Folie fun in an undisclosed role, along with Brendan Gleeson and Zazie Beetz, who returns from the 2019 film.

Joker: Folie à Deux is set to be released on Oct. 4, 2024.

