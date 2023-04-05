Lady Gaga is the queen of chaos in the first official photo of the Oscar winner in makeup as Harley Quinn in Joker: Folie à Deux.

Director Todd Phillips shared a photo of the House of Gucci and A Star Is Born actress in her supervillain costume as well as a shot of Joaquin Phoenix as the titular character on Wednesday to celebrate the end of filming of the Joker sequel. He wrote: "That's a wrap. Thanks to these two (+ the entire cast) and the BEST crew that the film industry has to offer. From top to bottom. Gonna crawl into a cave now (edit room) and put it all together."

Shots previously surfaced of Gaga filming a wild scene for the film in New York City dressed in full Harley Quinn gear, but Phillips' post is the first official look at the superstar as Harley.

Lady Gaga Lady Gaga filming 'Joker Folie à Deux'

The Joker sequel is expected to follow Harley Quinn and Joker as they forge a complicated romance at Arkham Asylum. After its release in 2019, the first Joker film grossed more than $1 billion at the global box office while earning stellar critical reviews and 11 Oscar nominations, including one for Best Picture.

Phillips and Gaga previously shared a first look of the actress in a still from the film on Valentine's Day, with the image depicting Gaga holding Phoenix's face while lying on her back.

Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix in 'Joker: Folie à Deux' | Credit: Warner Bros.

Gaga recently received her fourth Oscar nomination for writing the Top Gun: Maverick original song "Hold My Hand," which followed her 2019 Academy Award victory for writing "Shallow" from A Star Is Born, for which she was also nominated for Best Actress.

Joker: Folie à deux hits theaters Oct. 24, 2024.

