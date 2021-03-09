Lady Gaga and Adam Driver get cozy in first Gucci movie photo

Lady Gaga and Adam Driver are serving ski resort fashion (yes, ancient-city-style) in the first official look at their new movie.

Gaga shared a photo Tuesday of the onscreen couple filming Ridley Scott's upcoming Gucci murder drama — reportedly titled House of Gucci — on a snow-covered location shoot in Europe, captioning the shot "Signore e Signora Gucci," which translates to "Mr. and Mrs. Gucci."

The film is a dramatization of the murder of Guccio Gucci's grandson Maurizio, with Gaga playing Patrizia Reggiani, the ex-wife of Gucci founder's grandson who was tried and convicted of plotting Maurizio's killing on the steps of his Milan office building in 1995. She later served 18 years in prison for her role in his shooting death before being released in 2016.

Maurizio and Reggiani had two children together, though he left her for another woman. Reggiani was further diagnosed with a brain tumor amid the scandal, which her kids reportedly blamed for her actions, but she was subsequently painted as a jealous "black widow" by the Italian media.

The role comes after Gaga won an Oscar for writing the original song "Shallow" for Bradley Cooper's A Star Is Born, for which she was also nominated for Best Actress. Driver was previously nominated for his performances in BlacKkKlansman and Marriage Story.

Scott's Gucci film, also starring Jared Leto and Al Pacino, is slated for release later this year.