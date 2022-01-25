Gaga reveals that she recited the line as a real prayer before filming her scenes, and that it then progressed into an ad-libbed line with Jared Leto later during production.

House of Gucci (2021 Movie) Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Lady Gaga told us she was a "holy fool" on "Judas," and her iconic "Father, Son, and House of Gucci" line seemingly came to her through divine cinematic intervention.

Though she's opened up about ad-libbing the line (and its accompanying hand gesture) in the past, the 35-year-old revealed during Monday night's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live that the instantly quotable bit from a scene she shared with Jared Leto in Ridley Scott's murder drama began as a real prayer she said to herself before shooting.

"I used to do it in my trailer as a prayer before I went to do my scenes," she said. "So, after the team got me ready and I studied, before I'd go on set, I'd go, 'Father, Son, and House of Gucci.' It just naturally made it in."

Lady Gaga - HOUSE OF GUCCI Credit: MGM Studios

She went on to detail more improvisations that were ultimately cut from the film, including a scene in which she suggested that her character, Patrizia Reggiani, kiss her psychic friend and confidante, Pina (Salma Hayek), after the completion of the pair's successful murder-for-hire plot that resulted in the death of her Gucci heir ex-husband, Maurizio (Adam Driver).

"The only reason it's not in the movie is because that whole scene was cut. It was an awesome scene. She's walking around the house and the camera was following her feet and the cats were following her, and Salma, in order to get the cats to follow her, put catnip in her boots," Gaga said with a laugh. "We're surrounded by cats and we started making out. I made out with Salma Hayek! I'm like that annoying kid at school that's bragging that they made out with the popular girl but has no proof."

Gaga previously told EW that the process of filming Gucci wasn't all joyous ad-libs and fun on set. She said that she made herself feel "the stress, the pain, the trauma, the horror, and the absolute terror of being a woman who's lost her looks, who's aged, who's been disposed of by every member of the family" in order to get into character.

"I have a masochistic approach to acting," she finished. "I don't think it's necessarily the way, it's just my way."

Watch Gaga's appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live above.

Check out more from EW's The Awardist, featuring Oscars analysis, exclusive interviews, and our podcast diving into all the highlights from the year's movies and performances.

Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Related content: