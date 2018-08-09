See exclusive images of Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper in A Star Is Born  

Tim Stack
August 09, 2018 at 12:59 PM EDT
<p>This is the first time the pair sing onstage together and is highlighted in the film&#8217;s trailer. All of <em>Born</em>&#8216;s music is sung live and was a collaboration between Cooper, Gaga and music industry vets, like Mark Ronson, Jason Isbell, Lukas Nelson, Dave Cobb,&nbsp;Paul Kennerley and&nbsp;Hillary Lindsey.&nbsp;</p>
Ally (Lady Gaga) and Jackson (Bradley Cooper) take the stage 

This is the first time the pair sing onstage together and is highlighted in the film’s trailer. All of Born‘s music is sung live and was a collaboration between Cooper, Gaga and music industry vets, like Mark Ronson, Jason Isbell, Lukas Nelson, Dave Cobb, Paul Kennerley and Hillary Lindsey. 

Clay Enos/Warner Bros.
<p>Cooper&#8217;s rock star plays a song for his beloved, who has undergone a pop star makeover. The first time Gaga and Cooper sang together in real life was at a piano in Gaga&#8217;s house. &#8220;I remember I stopped playing, and I was like, &#8216;Oh my gosh, Bradley, you can sing,'&#8221; she says.</p>
Jackson plays for Ally 

Cooper’s rock star plays a song for his beloved, who has undergone a pop star makeover. The first time Gaga and Cooper sang together in real life was at a piano in Gaga’s house. “I remember I stopped playing, and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, Bradley, you can sing,'” she says.

Clay Enos/Warner Bros.
<p>Cooper chose comedian Chappelle, who plays Jackson&#8217;s pal Noodles, for a pivotal dramatic role. &#8220;Dave Chappelle is somebody I find magical,&#8221; says Cooper. &#8220;I was doing a play in London and he came and we hung out all night. I spent two years trying to get him [for <em>Born</em>].&#8221;</p>
Bradley Cooper directs Dave Chappelle 

Cooper chose comedian Chappelle, who plays Jackson’s pal Noodles, for a pivotal dramatic role. “Dave Chappelle is somebody I find magical,” says Cooper. “I was doing a play in London and he came and we hung out all night. I spent two years trying to get him [for Born].”

Clay Enos/Warner Bros.
<p>The performances in <em>Born</em> were shot at actual music festivals like Glastonbury, Stagecoach, and Coachella. Unlike most musicals, the vocals were recorded live. &#8220;I was so excited that he wanted to do all of the music live and record our voices live,&#8221; says Gaga. &#8220;It was a dream come true. It&#8217;s my least favorite thing when I&#8217;m watching a movie when someone starts singing to playback and they&#8217;re lip-synching.&#8221;</p>
Ally shines on tour with Jackson 

The performances in Born were shot at actual music festivals like Glastonbury, Stagecoach, and Coachella. Unlike most musicals, the vocals were recorded live. “I was so excited that he wanted to do all of the music live and record our voices live,” says Gaga. “It was a dream come true. It’s my least favorite thing when I’m watching a movie when someone starts singing to playback and they’re lip-synching.”

Neal Preston/Warner Bros.
<p><em>A Star Is Born</em> is filled with huge musical performances but the heart of the story is the tumultuous, tragic romance between Jackson and Ally. &#8220;I always wanted to tell a love story,&#8221; admits Cooper. &#8220;There&#8217;s nothing better, for me, cinematically than to be able to tell a love story, like a real love story, a broken love story.&#8221;</p>
Jackson and Ally hit the road 

A Star Is Born is filled with huge musical performances but the heart of the story is the tumultuous, tragic romance between Jackson and Ally. “I always wanted to tell a love story,” admits Cooper. “There’s nothing better, for me, cinematically than to be able to tell a love story, like a real love story, a broken love story.”

Clay Enos/Warner Bros.
<p>Jackson and his brother Bobby, played by Sam Elliott, have a volatile, jealousy-fueled relationship in the film and several heartbreaking moments. Cooper pitched the role and movie to Elliott over dinner.&nbsp;&#8220;I pitched him this whole idea about how this young musician had this older brother and he wanted to be him so much and he kind of took his voice. But Sam&#8217;s character also wanted to be a musician and envied the fact that Jackson had this talent of songwriting.&#8221;</p>
Jackson spars with older brother Bobby (Sam Elliott) as Ally watches on

Jackson and his brother Bobby, played by Sam Elliott, have a volatile, jealousy-fueled relationship in the film and several heartbreaking moments. Cooper pitched the role and movie to Elliott over dinner. “I pitched him this whole idea about how this young musician had this older brother and he wanted to be him so much and he kind of took his voice. But Sam’s character also wanted to be a musician and envied the fact that Jackson had this talent of songwriting.”

Clay Enos/Warner Bros.
<p>To read more on&nbsp;<em>A Star Is Born</em> and other highly anticipated fall movies,&nbsp;pick up the new issue of&nbsp;<em>Entertainment Weekly</em>&nbsp;on stands Friday, or <a href="http://backissues.ew.com/storefront/subscribe-to-entertainment-weekly/link/1046977.html">buy it here now</a>. Don&rsquo;t forget to&nbsp;<a href="https://subscription.ew.com/storefront/subscribe-to-entertainment-weekly/link/1042096.html">subscribe</a>&nbsp;for more exclusive interviews and photos, only in EW.</p>
Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper on the cover of Entertainment Weekly's Fall Movie Preview 

To read more on A Star Is Born and other highly anticipated fall movies, pick up the new issue of Entertainment Weekly on stands Friday, or buy it here now. Don’t forget to subscribe for more exclusive interviews and photos, only in EW.

Peter Lindbergh/Warner Bros.
